Employees of the Division New Seasons Location Have Voted to Unionize

Workers at Portland-founded grocery chain New Seasons have made decisions regarding union representation at their stores. Employees of the Division New Seasons location — also known as Seven Corners — have voted to unionize, while employees at the Orenco Station and Sellwood locations have voted against unionization.

In May, employees of the Orenco Station and Division Street New Seasons locations announced that they wanted to unionize, followed soon afterward by the Sellwood and Slabtown stores. Orenco Station submitted their ballots first, and the union lost the election 60 to 37. The Seven Corners location voted in favor of the union 62 to 15. Sellwood employees voted against union representation 33 to 29, and the Slabtown location has yet to receive information about their election.

United Food and Commercial Workers Union Local 555, which represents the Orenco Station workers, is challenging the results with the National Labor Relations Board, or the NLRB. “While we are disappointed with yesterday’s results, the election is not over,” says Dan Clay, president of UFCW Local 555. “The ballot count was affected by the unfair labor practices the company committed in the elections process, and there are several challenge ballots to address.” Union representatives chose not to share specific allegations with the Oregonian.

In an Instagram post, the New Seasons Labor Union celebrated its win at Division, saying it overcame “monumental odds.” New Seasons hired “union avoidance consultants” Cruz & Associates in response to the union organizing happening at their stores, and the union alleges the company “committed a number of unfair labor practices;” for example, employees have said New Seasons management removed union information from break rooms, and replaced them with a letter from CEO Nancy Lebold warning employees about “misinformation” regarding the benefits of unionizing.

“We respect each staff member’s right to choose or not choose union representation and their decision to voice their opinion through this election,” a statement from the store reads. The NSLU has not issued a public statement about the Sellwood election results, but there is currently no public record of official objections to the results.

This story will be updated with more information.