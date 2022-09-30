 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Cherry blossoms hang from a tree in front of Memorial Union at Oregon State University.

Food and Drink 101: Dining Guides for Oregon College Students

Where to eat on campus — and what’s worth the trek off campus — in Oregon’s major college towns

An Insider’s Guide to Dining at Portland State University

By Olivia Lee

An Insider’s Guide to Dining at Oregon State University

By Mariah Botkin

An Insider’s Guide to Dining at the University of Oregon

By Meaghan FitzPatrick

Where to Eat in Salem, Home to Willamette University

By Emily Teel

Where to Eat in Ashland, Home to Southern Oregon University

By Susanne Robertson
People often associate college dining with sad meals of Top Ramen and atrocious dining hall disasters, but it really doesn’t have to be that way — especially in Oregon, where farms supply local universities, produce markets are steps away from campus, and lunch between classes can involve Hawaiian-style plate lunches and banh mi. Here, we’ve compiled a good foundation for college kids at various campuses around Oregon, whether you’re a freshman at Southern Oregon University, a transfer student at the University of Oregon, or a senior at Portland State.

A note on how this guide is organized: Here, you’ll find in-depth campus guides for Oregon State University, the University of Oregon, and Portland State University, with details on the best on-campus dining, where to grab coffee before your 8 a.m., and where to get late-night takeout. Additionally, we’ve included maps of restaurants in Oregon’s college towns, including Salem (Willamette University, Corban University) and Ashland (Southern Oregon University). Finally, Portland college students will find maps that are in their neighborhoods — St. Johns for University of Portland students, downtown Portland for Portland State University students. For more dining guides in other Oregon towns, check out this hub for food-filled day trips.

