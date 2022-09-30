Food and Drink 101: Dining Guides for Oregon College Students

People often associate college dining with sad meals of Top Ramen and atrocious dining hall disasters, but it really doesn’t have to be that way — especially in Oregon, where farms supply local universities, produce markets are steps away from campus, and lunch between classes can involve Hawaiian-style plate lunches and banh mi. Here, we’ve compiled a good foundation for college kids at various campuses around Oregon, whether you’re a freshman at Southern Oregon University, a transfer student at the University of Oregon, or a senior at Portland State.

A note on how this guide is organized: Here, you’ll find in-depth campus guides for Oregon State University, the University of Oregon, and Portland State University, with details on the best on-campus dining, where to grab coffee before your 8 a.m., and where to get late-night takeout. Additionally, we’ve included maps of restaurants in Oregon’s college towns, including Salem (Willamette University, Corban University) and Ashland (Southern Oregon University). Finally, Portland college students will find maps that are in their neighborhoods — St. Johns for University of Portland students, downtown Portland for Portland State University students. For more dining guides in other Oregon towns, check out this hub for food-filled day trips.