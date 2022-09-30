 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Chef Peter Cho Will Headline This Year’s Taste for Equity Gala

Plus, Portland Cà Phê will expand to Northeast Portland, and more news

by Janey Wong
People sitting around large dining tables at an event outside a brightly-lit building at night.
TASTE for Equity’s 2021 event.
TASTE for Equity

Taste For Equity has tapped chef Peter Cho of Toki and the nationally celebrated restaurant Han Oak to serve as the lead chef at its 2022 gala, which will take place on November 18 at the Redd on Salmon Street. The annual event supports equity in Oregon by bringing together community leaders and celebrating BIPOC in the food and wine industry.

Attendees will dine on a five-course meal from Cho and more of Portland’s brightest chefs, including Carlo Lamagna (Magna Kusina), Luna Contreras (Chelo), Erica Montgomery (Erica’s Soul Food), TJ Cruz (Sunrice), Deepak Kaul (Bhuna), Jewan Manuel (Plant Based Papi), and more. A dessert and dance party will follow, featuring music from the Christopher Brown Quartet, Tahirah Memory, and DJ Drae Slapz. Proceeds from the event will go towards the nonprofits KairosPDX, Latino Network, NAYA, and Seeding Justice — Taste For Equity expects to donate over $150,000 between the four beneficiaries. Tickets for Taste are on sale now for $150.

Portland Cà Phê Will Open a Northeast Portland Location

The Vietnamese coffee shop Portland Cà Phê — which has earned a loyal following for its cà phê sữa đá, ube lattes, and banh mi — plans to open a second location in Northeast Portland on the corner of NE Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard and NE Russell Street in the former Goldrush Coffee Bar space. The company, which was founded in 2020 by Kim Dam and Alex Tang, roasts beans sourced from Vietnam’s Central Highlands region. It opened its Southeast Holgate Boulevard cafe in April 2021.

Seattle-Based Bakery Piroshky Piroshky to Pop Up in Oregon

The Eastern European-inspired bakery Piroshky Piroshky, known for its namesake buns stuffed with sweet or savory fillings, will pop up in Oregon cities in October, visiting Eugene (October 16), Salem (October 18), and the Portland area (October 19) in celebration of their 30th anniversary. Customers will be able to preorder piroshkys, which will be available for pickup fully baked and frozen.

