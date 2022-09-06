The Most Anticipated Portland Restaurant Openings, Fall 2022

As we continue to emerge from the pandemic, Portland’s restaurant scene is buzzing with new openings and returns despite persistent issues with supply chain and the industry’s loss of workers. Forthcoming restaurants that we’ve had our eye on for months will soon open their doors and invite diners to feast on the fruit of their labors, whether it be a longtime pop-up with the newfound capacity to flex their full range of skills in a restaurant space, or the arrival of a new restaurant that complements its established sibling.

In the run-up to fall, we’re looking forward to some of the most highly anticipated openings for the season, from the expansion of one of Portland’s most treasured fried chicken carts to a colorful new paleteria. Bear in mind that the dates and concepts listed here are more of a loose target than a spot on bullseye, as restaurateurs navigate the myriad challenges of opening a restaurant. Is there a restaurant or bar opening before year’s end that we should know about? Get in touch via our tip line.

With some of the most sought after fried chicken and twice-fried jojos in town, Justin Hintze has gone from a career as a real estate agent to snagging prime real estate in the Pearl District. He’ll soon open a restaurant in the former Daily Cafe space, which will be a sibling to his smash-hit cart, focusing on expanding the restaurant’s vegan and vegetarian options. The new iteration of Jojo will feature a lineup of cocktails from the mind of Ashelee Wells, formerly of the Thai barbecue spot Eem, including slushies and boozy milkshakes; down the line, it’ll also stay open until 2 or 3 a.m., for late-night fried chicken cravings.

Address: 902 NW 13th Avenue

Anticipated opening: September 15

Fools and Horses

Landing in the Pearl District next to sister bar Pink Rabbit, industry vet Collin Nicholas’s sophisticated new cocktail bar will serve Hawaiian Paniolo fare — a mashup of native Hawaiian food and traditions with North American culinary influences — alongside drinks that incorporate produce and kitchen ingredients like pickled apple and toasted rice. The bar will place a strong emphasis on exceptional hospitality, attending to guests as if they were visiting someone’s home.

Address: 226 NW 12th Avenue

Anticipated opening: Mid-September

This chameleon-like pop-up from Dame alums Kyle Christy and Jessie Manning has served everything from chicken liver mousse eclairs to mezcal-battered fish tacos in places like Deadshot and Bar Dune. At their upcoming Foster-Powell restaurant and wine bar, Pacific Northwest cuisine will take cues from old world influences, specifically coastal Spain, France, and Italy. Octopus will be a constant on the menu, although the restaurant will cap orders for sustainability purposes. Late night, the menu will switch to casual bar snacks like croquettes and papas bravas, to be accompanied by wine, a new cocktail menu, and bottled kombucha from general manager Maya Carlile (formerly of Fermenter).

Address: 4144 SE 60th Avenue

Anticipated opening: Late September

Portlanders have blessedly been able to buy Ice Queen’s vegan paletas and ice cream bars at dozens of markets and restaurants across town since its Stark Street walk-up window shuttered, but this fall, Ice Queen will stock up its very own shop. Owner Rebecca Smith plans to showcase a rotating cast of colorful paletas in 20-plus flavors, all displayed in a case straight out of a California paleteria. Paletas will be customizable at a toppings bar, and the shop will also add floats, milkshakes, and house-made cotton candy to its lineup of vegan desserts.

Address: 2014 SE 11th Avenue

Anticipated opening: October

The hotly-anticipated Northeast location of blockbuster vegan Vietnamese restaurant will bring exciting developments to Thuy Pham’s repertoire. In the larger location, the menu will expand to include soups, and Pham’s team will have the opportunity to explore the intersection and overlap between various Asian cuisines. For example, highlighting cooking techniques that were introduced in Vietnam by the Chinese. Bakery manager Kachina Williams will turn her attention to savory options, teasing a yakisoba pan made with pancit (to honor her Filipino roots) and vegan milk bread.

Address: 1477 NE Alberta Street

Anticipated opening: October

As lauded pizza shop Gracie’s Apizza moves into a larger space, the restaurant’s former digs will be left in familiar hands. Chase Dopson and Maggie Irwin currently pop up at Gracie’s with their handmade pasta Sunday through Tuesday, and come November, they’ll take over the space. Pastificio d’Oro specializes in rolled pastas from the Emilia-Romagna region of Italy, using only traditional tools. The restaurant’s pastas, antipasti, and desserts incorporate a marriage of local meat, produce, and dairy with imported Italian olive oil, vinegar, and flour.

Address: 8737 N Lombard Street

Anticipated opening: November 1

Baker Lisa Nguyen’s doughnut pop-up is ubiquitous around town, spreading joy with boxes of colorful rice flour doughnuts. The chewy confections come in craveable flavors like black sesame sugar, ube marshmallow, lychee rose, and coconut sweet corn. Soon, they’ll be joined by baked doughnuts, dessert waffles, fried crullers, and more, when Heyday opens a permanent cafe spot inside Collective Oregon Eateries’ food hall.

Address: 3612 SE 82nd Avenue

Anticipated opening: Late fall

Gregory Gourdet’s subterranean sibling bar to Kann will be a more casual counterpart to the new restaurant, serving Caribbean dishes like Jamaican beef patties, Trinidadian doubles, and sweet fried plantains. The cocktail menu will also include a wide variety of both non-alcoholic and alcoholic drinks, using fruits and spices from the Caribbean. It’s unclear when exactly the bar will open, so it’s best to keep an eye on Instagram.

Address: 538 SE Ash Street

Anticipated opening: TBD

