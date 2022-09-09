Hey Love Will Host Halloween Pop-Up Bar Black Lagoon in October

Black Lagoon, an immersive Halloween-themed pop-up bar will set up shop at Hey Love during the month of October, making Portland one of only nine North American cities that will host the experience this fall.

Black Lagoon will turn Hey Love, the plant-laden East Burnside bar with tropical vibes, into a dungeon-like scene replete with goth and occult decor like skulls and life-size coffins. Halloween-themed cocktails such as the Screaming Banshee (gin, Giffard Abricot, pineapple syrup, Greek yogurt) and Lilith’s Cup (rum, Aperol, passionfruit syrup, glitter) make up the menu, and the bar’s custom glassware will be available for purchase. Created by lauded bartenders Erin Hayes and Kelsey Ramage, Black Lagoon first debuted in October 2021 at Toronto’s Bloor Street West. The pop-up will host a preview this Sunday, September 11 at 8 p.m.

North Portland Food Cart Pod Suffers a Fire

A food cart pod in the Eliot neighborhood caught fire on Sunday, September 4, burning through multiple food carts and destroying two: Monkey Thai Street Food and Pepe Chile’s Taqueria. No injuries were reported. Pepe Chile’s owner Julio Mendoza is raising funds for both businesses through a GoFundMe campaign. A week prior, an explosion was reported at a food cart pod at SW Fifth Avenue and SW Harvey Milk Street, but Portland Fire and Rescue does not consider the incidents related. Read the full story here.

Two Portland Restaurants Make ‘Bon Appétit’s’ 50 Best New Restaurants of 2022 List

Yesterday, the monthly food magazine Bon Appétit published its picks for 50 Best New Restaurants across the country, and two Portland restaurants were included on the unranked list: Chef Cameron Lee Dunlap’s Morchella, a modern American restaurant dedicated to foraged foods, and República, a collaborative restaurant that tells the stories of Indigenous Mexican foodways through five-course tasting menus.