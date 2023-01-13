After Labor Complaints, New Seasons Workers Get Hearing Date With NLRB

The National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) has scheduled an April 18 hearing with New Seasons Market in response to filed complaints alleging unfair labor practices, according to the United Food & Commercial Workers (UFCW) Local 555, the union that represents New Seasons Market workers.

Local 555 filed complaints against New Seasons in July 2022 alleging “coercive statements” were made in the lead-up to the union election at the Orenco Station store, during which workers voted 60-37 in opposition of the union. “The ballot count was affected by the unfair labor practices the company committed in the election process,” alleges UFCW Local 555 president Dan Clay. “New Seasons must be held accountable for threatening and lying to workers; failure to do so undermines both these workers and the principle that workers deserve rights in their workplace.”

In a statement to Eater Portland, a New Seasons spokesperson wrote: “New Seasons Market disagrees that it engaged in any alleged unlawful conduct described in the NLRB complaint, which is particularly evident given that 90 percent of eligible Orenco Station staff participated in the election and overwhelmingly voted against union representation. In the upcoming hearing on these matters, we look forward to further demonstrating that New Seasons Market acted in a lawful manner and that overturning the election is not warranted.”

Should the NLRB find in favor of Local 555 during the April hearing, it could result in another election at the store.

Downtown bar Pépé le Moko will reopen

The subterranean bar Pépé le Moko will reopen at the Ace Hotel, with an anticipated return in summer 2023. The bar, which was formerly run by star bartender Jeffrey Morgenthaler, has been shuttered since March 2020. The announcement was made coinciding with the opening of Ethereal Reflections, a new art gallery also located at the Ace. Tonight’s event will feature “limited edition” pre-batched cocktails from Pépé le Moko’s menu.

Winter sake festival Fuyu Fest debuts this month

Fuyu Fest, a new sake festival presented by Sunflower Sake, will hold its inaugural event on January 21 at the Olympic Mills Building. The event will feature tastings of over 50 selections of craft sake, a kanzake demonstration area by Snow Peak, vegan food from Obon Shokudo, drinks from Electrica, and guest speakers such as “Sake Samurai” Marcus Pakiser and República hospitality director Miguel Marquez. Tickets are available now; 20 percent of proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to the nonprofit lunch program Ikoi no Kai.