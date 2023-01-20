Portland Cookware Shop Kitchen Culture Fully Opens in Foster-Powell

Kitchen Culture, a new kitchenware shop on Southeast Foster Road, will host its grand opening celebration tomorrow, Saturday, January 21.

The shop, which opened in late November, sells a selection of new and used cookware, dinnerware, cookbooks, and more, and offers consignment. It’s also a hub for food education, offering food preservation classes via Lucky Larder on topics such as basic vegetable fermentation, water bath canning, and more. Kitchen Culture’s grand opening will run from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. and feature live music, snacks, beverages, activities, and a store-wide sale of 10 percent off everything, including classes. Kitchen Culture is located at 6300 SE Foster Road Suite A.

Eem will host a collab dinner with Crispy Gai

Thai restaurants Eem from Portland, Oregon and Crispy Gai from Portland, Maine will team up for a collaborative dinner on January 24. Chefs Colin Yoshimoto (Eem) and Cyle Reynolds (Crispy Gai) are devising an a la carte menu of about seven dishes, teasing items such as oysters with nahm jim seafood, smoked brisket with khao soi, barbecue pork steak nam tok (waterfall salad), and Crispy Gai chicken wings. The dinner will run from 5 p.m. until sold out.

Mt. Hood Tap Trail to launch mobile passport

Visitors to breweries, cideries, and distilleries in the Mt. Hood region will soon be able to check into participating businesses on the new Tap Trail mobile passport, which will earn them discounts and prizes. Each check-in also counts as an entry toward the annual grand prize for a two-night stay on Mt. Hood with a package of activities. The forthcoming platform is scheduled to launch on February 1.