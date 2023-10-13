Salt and Straw Will Open on the Vancouver Waterfront in 2024

Portland ice cream giant Salt & Straw will open a scoop shop at the Vancouver Waterfront in January 2024. “We were really inspired by what has been created at the waterfront,” CEO Kim Malek says. “It’s a wonderful gathering space, and we feel incredibly lucky to be a part of it.”

The company has partnered with several Washington-based companies in the past, incorporating their products into Salt & Straw flavors — its cinnamon and honey fried chicken flavor included chicken fat-fried croissant bits and Cajun spices from Ezell’s Famous Chicken, and an apple pie cinnamon roll flavor utilized Beecher’s Flagship Cheese in the ice cream base. Salt & Straw was founded 12 years ago and opened its first Washington location in Seattle in 2018. The business also plans to expand to Bellevue in early 2024. Salt & Straw Vancouver will be located at 740 Waterfront Way.

Bhuna’s five-year anniversary party will have a buffet featuring dishes from Portland chefs

Chef Deepak Kaul’s fast-casual Indian restaurant Bhuna is celebrating five years in business with a potluck-style party on Thursday, October 19. The restaurant will serve a variety of its menu items buffet-style, and friends of the restaurant Kyle Christy (Street Disco), Han Hwang (Kim Jong Grillin), and TJ Cruz (Sunrice) will contribute dishes like tandoori-spiced albacore lumpia and smoked pork ssam. Tickets are available for $49 and are inclusive of food, a beverage, and gratuity.

Westward Whiskey releases a limited-edition collaboration with Ken Forkish

Westward blender Miles Munroe tapped Portland baking legend Ken Forkish, founder of Ken’s Artisan Bakery and Ken’s Artisan Pizza, to collaborate on the second edition of the distillery’s Ken’s Artisan Sourdough whiskey. In lieu of the pale ale yeast that Westward typically uses, the 2023 Sourdough vintage utilizes Forkish’s levain yeast. Westward x Ken’s Artisan Sourdough Whiskey is priced at $99.95 and available at Westward Whiskey’s Central Eastside and Portland International Airport tasting rooms.