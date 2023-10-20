Baker’s, an Upcoming Bar, Will Open in the Former La Moule Space

Starting in early November, a new bar called Baker’s will serve pub food in the space formerly home to La Moule, the Oregonian’s Michael Russell reports. La Moule closed in July after eight years in business. The new bar comes from a chef familiar to the neighborhood; former Xico and Xica Cantina chef Kelly Towner.

Baker’s food menu will consist of classic bar fare like nachos, tavern burgers, spicy fried chicken sandwiches, house-made sausage hoagies, and Ruffles with onion dip. To drink, the cocktail menu will mirror the food menu in terms of offering standards, cocktails like Manhattans, Old Fashioneds, and gin martinis, plus modern classics such as the Tia Mia and Milk Maid. The bar will also pour 12 beers on tap and natural wine by the glass. Baker’s has a tentative opening date of November 3 and will be located at 2500 SE Clinton Street.

Powell’s and Vivienne will host book events for Eater’s first cookbook

In celebration of Eater’s first cookbook, Eater: 100 Essential Restaurant Recipes from the Authority on Where to Eat and Why It Matters, author and Eater restaurant editor Hillary Dixler Canavan will appear at two Portland events. On Saturday, October 21 at 3 p.m., Canavan will appear at Powell’s City of Books, joined by Eater Portland editor Brooke Jackson-Glidden, Nong’s Khao Man Gai owner and chef Nong Poonsukwattana, and Kachka co-owner and chef Bonnie Morales. Culinary bookstore Vivienne will host a book signing on Monday, October 23 from 5 to 7 p.m. Featured chefs who contributed recipes to the cookbook will be in attendance, and the event will feature a menu inspired by the book. RSVPs are suggested.

Specials from vegan restaurants will benefit nonprofits during World Vegan Month in November

More than 20 Portland restaurants and carts — including Chilango PDX, Kate’s Ice Cream, Mis Tacones, Obon Shokudo, and Tiny Moreso — will participate in World Vegan Month Portland, which will run November 1 through November 30. Vegan community group Veganizer PDX is presenting the event, during which participating restaurants will serve food and drink specials that will benefit a nonprofit of their choice.

Disclaimer: Veganizer PDX founder Waz Wu is a contributor at Eater Portland.