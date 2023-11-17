The OLCC Makes Changes to its Rare Spirits Distribution Program

Following the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission (OLCC) scandal that broke in February 2023, the agency has revamped its “Chance to Purchase” program, a system which gives retail customers the opportunity to purchase highly sought after spirits.

The program’s new guidelines, which took effect on November 9, include provisions for a third party to conduct the lottery and outlines eligibility guidelines in greater clarity. OLCC employees and liquor agents are not eligible to participate in the program. The program was established in 2018 and suspended earlier this year after the Oregonian uncovered an internal investigation that outlined OLCC officials had been setting aside bottles of Pappy Van Winkle bourbon for themselves. Then-executive director Steve Marks and board chairman Paul Rosenbaum resigned as a result of the scandal.

Someday launches its “Someone series” at the end of the month

Veteran bartenders Jessica Baesler and Graham Files are starting a collaborative event series at their chic Division Street cocktail bar Someday. “Before someday ever became a reality, Graham and I would talk frequently about how we wanted this bar to be a place that allowed us to host our friends and those in our industry near and far who continue to inspire us in a variety of ways,” Baesler writes. Brooklyn-based chef Christine Lau will be the series’ first guest, serving Chinese American dishes a la carte on November 29 and 30 from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Reservations are available via Tock; bar seating will be available for walk-ins.

Maurice celebrates 10 years with a special tasting menu

Chef Kristen D. Murray’s French- and Norwegian- inspired pastry luncheonette Maurice is reflecting on a decade in business with a 10-course tasting menu that will capture the restaurant’s culinary journey. Seatings for December 22 and 23 are available for $110, with a tea pairing of Mem Teas or a wine pairing that includes pours of aquavit, sparkling wines, and more. Reservations can be made via the restaurant’s website.