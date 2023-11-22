Tito’s Taquitos Will Open a Third Location in Beaverton Around the New Year

Destination taquito and taco spot Tito’s Taquitos is expanding once again. Owner Anthony La Pietra will open a second cart at Breakside Beaverton’s cart pod in early 2024, announcing the news on Instagram on November 21.

Tito’s Taquitos currently operates two locations in greater Portland: a food cart in Southwest Portland and restaurant on Swan Island. But Tito’s will go even further this month, before the second cart opens: Pietra will bring Tito’s Taquitos’ full menu southeast on Friday, November 24 with a pop-up at Breakside Brewery’s Milwaukie taproom. In addition to Tito’s hand-rolled taquitos — which are filled with mashed potato and served with toppings like butter garlic shrimp, al pastor-style garbanzo beans, and asada-style mushrooms — diners can order tacos, aguas frescas, and desserts like tres leches cake or Mexican chocolate brownies. The pop-up will run from noon to 6 p.m. and minors are welcome.

Ecliptic Brewing throws a beer archive sale on Black Friday

Brewmaster John Harris, who announced the sale of his space-themed brewery Ecliptic to Oregon-California collective Great Frontier Holdings in early November, will hold a sale of Ecliptic’s beer archive at its recently closed brewpub this Friday, November 24. From noon to 3 p.m., beer aficionados can snag rare brews dating back to 2014, predominantly available in bottles, such as the 2017 syrah barrel-aged Ultra Violet Blackberry Sour and the 4th Orbit Imperial Mango IPA.

The Holiday Ale Fest will not return this year

The Holiday Ale Fest, a popular winter tradition typically staged over four days in Pioneer Courthouse Square, is not happening for the fourth year in a row. “We worked until the last possible minute trying to find a way to do the event somehow, some way,” festival organizer Preston Weezer told Willamette Week’s Andi Prewitt. Organizers considered holding a scaled-down event with limited days and/or hours before deciding to postpone for another year.