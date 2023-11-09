Restaurants Supporting the Portland Teachers Strike

Since November 1, Portland educators have been on strike, with public schools closing for the rest of the week as mediation drags on and teachers continue to picket. The Portland Association of Teachers is vying for smaller class sizes and raises that reflect the rising cost of living in Portland; the teachers’ union and the district have been in contract negotiations for around 10 months. Across the city, many Portland restaurants, coffee shops, and bars have been showing their solidarity with Portland teachers, offering free meals, “buy a teacher a beer” programs, and fundraisers. Below, find a list of Portland spots supporting the district’s first-ever teachers strike. Know of some more? Let us know via the tipline.

Free meals and discounts for teachers

Kachka and Kachka Lavka

During the strike, Portland public school teachers can get 50 percent off the lunch menu at Kachka’s upstairs deli and market, Kachka Lavka, for dine-in within Kachka’s dining room or takeout. Alternatively, they can get 25 percent off frozen dumplings to take home when purchased at Kachka Lavka. Teachers must show staff ID to redeem the discount.

Jojo

Jojo is offering 20 percent off for teachers until the strike ends. Teachers must show their school ID to redeem.

PDX Sliders

Maurice

This French-Scandinavian luncheonette is offering a free pot of tea to educators who stop by. “We fully support Portland educators,” a statement on the downtown restaurant’s Instagram reads. “Their dedication, passion, and hard work are both essential + undervalued.”

Atlas Pizza

Teachers get 15 percent off their orders at any Atlas Pizza location when they present their school ID. The local pizzeria has also thrown fundraisers for schools and teachers throughout the strike, so keep an eye on Instagram for future fundraiser nights.

Laughing Planet

Laughing Planet is offering 20 percent off orders for teachers for the duration of the strike. Teachers need to show their badge to qualify. Additionally, kids who rely on schools’ meal assistance programs can eat for free at Laughing Planet, without proof of qualification.

Rocket Breakfast

This food cart within the Rose City Food Park is offering free coffee and a discount for Portland public school teachers on strike.

Coava

This Portland coffee chain is offering 50 percent off coffee drinks and retail coffee for teachers who can display their badges through Friday, November 10.

Upright Beer Station

Upright is offering half-price beers for all Portland public school teachers.

Buy a teacher a drink

Three on a Match Bars

This group of bars — including the Old Gold, Paydirt, Tough Luck, Hi-Top Tavern, and Holy Ghost— is offering free drinks for teachers on strike, with an option for customers to buy them a drink if they choose.

Mayfly

This Kenton neighborhood bar is supporting teachers in a variety of ways during the course of the strike. The bar is letting customers buy teachers a beer for as long as the strike lasts, either in-person at the bar or online. The bar is also throwing a chili cook-off to raise money for neighborhood PTAs, which will go to teacher appreciation once the strike has ended. The chili cook-off runs from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, November 11.

Lombard House

On November 1, this St. Johns beer bar hosted a party selling tickets for “teacher beers.” As of yesterday, the bar still had 125 beers available for teachers on strike, free of charge.

Saraveza

This North Portland beer bar is allowing customers to buy $6 drink tickets for Portland teachers, which staff adds to a pool for teachers who come visit. Teachers can come in and redeem those tickets throughout the duration of the strike.