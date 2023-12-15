Popeyes Will Open in a Long Vacant Central Eastside Building

A Central Eastside building at 1525 SE Grand Avenue which formerly housed a Burger King location and has sat vacant for years will become a Popeyes restaurant in 2024, the Oregonian reports. The building was damaged by a fire in June 2020.

Vancouver-based franchisee Ambrosia QSR, which operates over 200 fast-food locations, including Popeyes, Burger King, and Arby’s, has filed permits to operate Popeyes at the location. “We hope to be open for business sometime in 2024, but it’s hard to be any more specific this far out,” Ambrosia QSR CEO Luke Pisors told the Oregonian. In 2018, Portland City Council started to restrict the development of new drive-thru locations in order to reduce carbon emissions from idling cars and to improve neighborhood walkability — however, the restriction does not apply to buildings with existing drive-thrus.

Sohla El-Waylly will promote her new book at Powell’s

Chef and food personality Sohla El-Waylly will promote her recently released debut cookbook, Start Here: Instructions for Becoming a Better Cook, at Powell’s City of Books on January 31. The book features technique-centered chapters such as “Temperature Management 101,” “Break it Down & Get Saucy,” and “Getting to Know Dough.” El-Waylly will be joined in conversation by chef and cookbook author Gregory Gourdet. Signed editions are available for pre-order.

Baon Kainan is running a Jollibee-inspired menu

While Portlanders await the 2024 arrival of Oregon’s first Jollibee location at the Streets of Tanasbourne in Hillsboro, they can get a taste of the fast food chain at Filipino food cart Baon Kainan tomorrow. From noon to 8 p.m. or until they sell out, Ethan and Geraldine Leung will serve a Jollibee-themed menu with fried chicken combos that include rice, spaghetti, palabok, or mashed potatoes, and palabok and spaghetti a la carte.