Portland Holiday Markets to Seek Out This Season

Pop-up holiday markets are more than the sum of their parts. Yes, they can prove helpful when struggling to shop for loved ones, but there’s more to them than that — strolling through a festively decorated space, discovering local artists and vendors, maybe sipping hot cocoa or a glass of wine while you shop. Several Portlanders have gone all-out with their winter markets this year, including a few restaurants, bars, and wine shops: Visitors will find magicians, tattoo artists, ice skating, and oysters on the half shell at this year’s holiday festivals, which range from single-afternoon affairs to season-long events. Find a few options by perusing the list below.

Portland food magazine Kitchen Table will collaborate with Southeast Clinton’s Cookshop for a holiday market, raising money for World Central Kitchen. Vendors include Steelport Knives, Creole Me Up Haitian foods, Department of Work vintage cast iron, and Sibeiho sambals.

Where: Cookshop, 2625 SE 26th Avenue

When: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, December 9

Learn more: Portland Cookshop

The Native American Youth & Family Center will take over the Ulta Beauty space in the Lloyd Center for a winter market, with upwards of 50 vendors selling and celebrating Indigenous-made art and goods. The mall will host a few other pop-up markets throughout the season, so feel free to explore further throughout December.

Where: 2201 Lloyd Center

When: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, December 9 and Sunday, December 10

Learn more: NAYA Marketplace

This Scandinavian holiday market takes over the Oregon Convention Center with Nordic folk dance, a pickled herring eating contest, ebelskivers, and a laundry list of vendors, selling everything from candles to hair wraps. Tickets start at $12, with discounts for children.

Where: The Oregon Convention Center, 777 Northeast Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard, Exhibit Halls A & A1

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, December 9 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, December 10

Learn more: Nordic Northwest

5 and Dime’s Holiday Market

This Foster-Powell cocktail bar will host a boozy winter market, complete with hot toddies, flash tattoos by Brandon Garcia, and music by DJ Glenn Allen Henrickson. Local artists and businesses will be selling their goods, with an emphasis on vintage items.

Where: 5 and Dime, 6535 SE Foster Road

When: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, December 11

Learn more: 5 and Dime’s Instagram

Street Disco’s Holiday Market

This Foster-Powell restaurant will host local vendors like Bialy Bird and artist Daniellea Amara Gatt for its holiday fair, while also selling bottles of natural wine from the restaurant’s cellar. Wines will also be available by the glass, so visitors can drink while they shop.

Where: Street Disco, 4144A SE 60th Avenue

When: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday, December 12

Learn more: Street Disco’s Instagram

Earlier this year, the city announced plans to open an ice rink and holiday marketplace below the Morrison Bridge on the west side of the river, between Harvey Milk and Morrison streets. Pre- or post-ice skate, Woodsy Winter Village will offer concessions, hot cocoa, and pop-up shops, though details remain limited. Tickets to ice skate are $20 for adults and $12 for kids.

Where: 499 SW Naito Pkwy

When: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. December 16 through December 31; 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. January 1 through January 28

Learn more: Portland to open downtown ice skating rink, holiday marketplace

North Williams wine shop Ora Et Labora and Chevonne Ball — the lauded wine consultant, educator, and tour guide behind Dirty Radish — will host a lineup of strong Pacific Northwestern winemakers for this winter market. Expect bottles from Hundred Suns, Ovum, Corollary Wines, Nueva Aventura, Johan Vineyards, and others, as well as oysters from nearby seafood restaurant Eat, and chocolates from Roste Chocolate House. Tickets start at $20.

Where: Ora Et Labora, 3928 N Williams Avenue

When: 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, December 16

Learn more: Ora et Labora

Noche Buena at Kolectivo

The new event space from the Magna team will celebrate the season with an all ages Noche Buena celebration, which will include food and treats from places like 38 stalwart Magna, Filipino-Vietnamese pop-up Sun Rice, and dessert bar Libre. Various bakers and vendors will land in the space, and admission is free.

Where: Kolectivo, 959 SE Division Street

When: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, December 17

Learn more: Kolectivo’s Instagram

Cafe Olli Holiday Market

This Northeast Portland restaurant’s holiday market will host a number of different vendors selling everything from ceramics to cider, with a few additional treats. Pop-up Sauvette will be slinging crepes, while the bar churns out holiday drinks. And cocktail consultant Jacob Grier will be in the house — not making drinks, but performing magic.

Where: Cafe Olli, 3925 NE Martin Luther King Jr Blvd

When: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, December 17

Learn more: Cafe Olli’s Instagram