Eugene Becomes the First City in Oregon to Ban Natural Gas Appliances in New Residential Buildings

Starting June 30, the city of Eugene, Oregon will prohibit newly constructed houses from installing natural gas stoves, furnaces, water heaters, and other appliances. The ordinance, which was passed by the Eugene City Council on Monday, makes Eugene the first city in Oregon to ban natural gas appliances in newly constructed, residential structures of three stories or less. Existing houses and gas equipment will not be affected.

The unilateral decision was made after two years of debate and a rejection by council members to refer the ordinance to a public vote on the May 2023 ballot. In recent years, dozens of local governments in the U.S. have adopted similar policies in an effort to improve air quality and curb climate change. Environmental groups have praised the city for leading the charge in Oregon, while public utility NW Natural says that the ordinance “eliminates energy choice.” In November 2022, Multnomah County released a report recommending a transition away from gas stoves, which it claimed increased the risk of respiratory problems, although the scientific research behind that is still inconclusive.

Star chef Gregory Gourdet of Kann celebrates Williams Sonoma’s new store opening

Lauded chef and cookbook author Gregory Gourdet will appear at the opening of a new Williams Sonoma store at the Brewery Blocks tonight. The chef will do a cooking demonstration and tasting and sign copies of his book, Everyone’s Table: Global Recipes for Modern Health, starting at 5 p.m. On Friday through Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., the store will serve complimentary coffee and espresso from Coava, Proud Mary, and Upper Left Roasters.

Reverend Nat’s Cider opens a tasting room

Fans of Reverend Nat’s have cause to lift a glass. The cider brand, which once operated a taproom in Eliot neighborhood, will open a tasting room on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at its production facility at 1211 N Loring Street. Drinkers can expect six ciders on tap, flights, and cider to go.