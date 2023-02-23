Which Portland Restaurants, Bars, and Cafes Are Open During the February 23 Snow Day

The surprise snowstorm that rocked Portland Wednesday, February 22 forced many restaurants to close early, as highways and side-streets became parking lots of crashed and stalled cars. As temperatures dropped overnight, the snow stuck around, leaving packed ice on roadways — treacherous conditions for morning commuters. As a result, many Portland restaurants, food carts, cafes, and bars have decided to close for service on Thursday, February 23, with tentative plans to reopen on Friday.

However, some businesses — particularly ones with employees who walk to work — have decided to open today, despite the weather. We’ve compiled a list of snow day dining options below; keep in mind that some restaurants and cafes may decide to close early, so it’s best to check Instagram before braving the snow in pursuit of coffee. Another piece of advice: Some employees endured perilous conditions to get to work today, so tip like you’ve never tipped before. If you know of another restaurant or bar that’s open today, feel free to let us know via the tip line.

Cafes, bakeries, and breakfast spots open February 23

Poa Cafe

Bernstein’s Bagels

La Perlita (9 a.m. to 3 p.m.)

Portland Ca Phe (Northeast location, until 1 p.m.)

The Stacks Coffeehouse

Tabor Bread

Wallflower Coffee (just coffee, no pastries)

Guilder (Northeast Prescott and 72nd location)

Two Stroke

Baker and Spice (Cakery closed; cake order pickup at B&S)

Kopi (opening later)

Bella’s Italian Bakery (10 a.m.-2 p.m.)

Coffee Beer (9:30-3ish)

Henry Higgins (all locations)

Grits N’ Gravy (7 a.m.-3 p.m., 5 p.m.-10 p.m.)

Tea Bar (Pearl District location)

Cathedral Coffee

Proud Mary

Miss Zumstein

Kenny & Zuke’s

Ken’s Artisan Bakery

Fleur de Lis

Keeper Coffee (until 2 p.m.)

Voodoo Doughnut Old Town

Lunch and dinner options open February 23

Meat Cheese Bread

Mai Thai

Kachka

World Foods

Ramen Ryoma (both locations)

Dick’s Primal Burger (Woodstock and North Williams locations)

Flying Fish

Frybaby

The Chomp

Fire on the Mountain (interstate and Burnside locations attempting a noon open)

Rockabilly Cafe

Dar Salam (Alberta location)

Janken

Yui

King Tide

Southpark Seafood

Ankeny Tap & Table

Street Disco

Bars open February 23

The Automatic

The Old Gold (3 to 10 p.m.)

Hi-Top Tavern (3 to 10 p.m.)

Tough Luck (3 to 10 p.m.)

The Record Pub

Bonne Chance

Yur’s

Shine Distillery

Grand Fir Brewing

Binks (opening at noon)

Confirmed closed February 23

Lauretta Jean’s

Dimo’s

Reeva

Holler Treats

Fermenter

Bhuna

Birrieria La Plaza

Sweedeedee

Cafe Olli

Tokyo Sando

Guero

Mama Chow’s

Mama Dut

Bing Mi (cart and restaurant)

Ranch Pizza (Portland locations)

The Sports Bra

Ding Tea Williams

CORE PDX

Pizza Kat

Laurelhurst Market (restaurant)

Maurice

Boxcar Pizza

Wicked Garden Alchemy

Shoofly Vegan Bakery

Fillmore Trattoria

Pizza Thief

Moore Coffee

Adapt Cafe

Old Pal

Fried Egg I’m in Love (all locations)

Friendship Kitchen

Olympia Provisions (all locations)

Barnes and Morgan

Electrica

Eem

Bee’s Cakes

Ice Queen

Mikiko Mochi Doughnuts

Afuri

Tanaka

Coava Coffee

Jacob & Sons

Zuckercreme

Grassa (all locations)

Miss Delta

Nostrana

Redwood

Fressen

Pip’s

Portland Ca Phe (SE)

Por Que No (both locations)