Which Portland Restaurants, Bars, and Cafes Are Open During the February 23 Snow Day

The surprise snowstorm that rocked Portland Wednesday, February 22 forced many restaurants to close early, as highways and side-streets became parking lots of crashed and stalled cars. As temperatures dropped overnight, the snow stuck around, leaving packed ice on roadways — treacherous conditions for morning commuters. As a result, many Portland restaurants, food carts, cafes, and bars have decided to close for service on Thursday, February 23, with tentative plans to reopen on Friday.
However, some businesses — particularly ones with employees who walk to work — have decided to open today, despite the weather. We’ve compiled a list of snow day dining options below; keep in mind that some restaurants and cafes may decide to close early, so it’s best to check Instagram before braving the snow in pursuit of coffee. Another piece of advice: Some employees endured perilous conditions to get to work today, so tip like you’ve never tipped before. If you know of another restaurant or bar that’s open today, feel free to let us know via the tip line.
Cafes, bakeries, and breakfast spots open February 23
Poa Cafe
Bernstein’s Bagels
La Perlita (9 a.m. to 3 p.m.)
Portland Ca Phe (Northeast location, until 1 p.m.)
The Stacks Coffeehouse
Tabor Bread
Wallflower Coffee (just coffee, no pastries)
Guilder (Northeast Prescott and 72nd location)
Two Stroke
Baker and Spice (Cakery closed; cake order pickup at B&S)
Kopi (opening later)
Bella’s Italian Bakery (10 a.m.-2 p.m.)
Coffee Beer (9:30-3ish)
Henry Higgins (all locations)
Grits N’ Gravy (7 a.m.-3 p.m., 5 p.m.-10 p.m.)
Tea Bar (Pearl District location)
Cathedral Coffee
Proud Mary
Miss Zumstein
Kenny & Zuke’s
Ken’s Artisan Bakery
Fleur de Lis
Keeper Coffee (until 2 p.m.)
Voodoo Doughnut Old Town
Lunch and dinner options open February 23
Meat Cheese Bread
Mai Thai
Kachka
World Foods
Ramen Ryoma (both locations)
Dick’s Primal Burger (Woodstock and North Williams locations)
Flying Fish
Frybaby
The Chomp
Fire on the Mountain (interstate and Burnside locations attempting a noon open)
Rockabilly Cafe
Dar Salam (Alberta location)
Janken
Yui
King Tide
Southpark Seafood
Ankeny Tap & Table
Street Disco
Bars open February 23
The Automatic
The Old Gold (3 to 10 p.m.)
Hi-Top Tavern (3 to 10 p.m.)
Tough Luck (3 to 10 p.m.)
The Record Pub
Bonne Chance
Yur’s
Shine Distillery
Grand Fir Brewing
Binks (opening at noon)
Confirmed closed February 23
Lauretta Jean’s
Dimo’s
Reeva
Holler Treats
Fermenter
Bhuna
Birrieria La Plaza
Sweedeedee
Cafe Olli
Tokyo Sando
Guero
Mama Chow’s
Mama Dut
Bing Mi (cart and restaurant)
Ranch Pizza (Portland locations)
The Sports Bra
Ding Tea Williams
CORE PDX
Pizza Kat
Laurelhurst Market (restaurant)
Maurice
Boxcar Pizza
Wicked Garden Alchemy
Shoofly Vegan Bakery
Fillmore Trattoria
Pizza Thief
Moore Coffee
Adapt Cafe
Old Pal
Fried Egg I’m in Love (all locations)
Friendship Kitchen
Olympia Provisions (all locations)
Barnes and Morgan
Electrica
Eem
Bee’s Cakes
Ice Queen
Mikiko Mochi Doughnuts
Afuri
Tanaka
Coava Coffee
Jacob & Sons
Zuckercreme
Grassa (all locations)
Miss Delta
Nostrana
Redwood
Fressen
Pip’s
Portland Ca Phe (SE)
Por Que No (both locations)