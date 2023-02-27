 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Doug Fir Lounge Will Move Into the Former Bistro Montage Space

According to public documents, Doug Fir will move into a different iconic Portland building

by Brooke Jackson-Glidden
The restaurant space at the Doug Fir.
The Doug Fir Lounge.
Doug Fir Lounge

It appears the Doug Fir Lounge, the restaurant and music venue within the Jupiter Hotel, is leaving its distinctive, log-cabin-vibed digs to take over another Portland stalwart. According to public documents, Doug Fir will move its music venue to 301 SE Morrison Street, also known as the former home of Le Bistro Montage.

The food blog Bridgetown Bites first noted that the space will move into a new location “this fall,” attributing the information to an unnamed tipster. The Portland Mercury did a little more digging: According to unnamed “staff” who spoke to the alt, more details about the move should emerge in mid-to-late March.

Doug Fir opened within the Jupiter Hotel in 2004, intended to serve as a distinctly Pacific Northwestern music venue within a boutique hotel. Architect Jeff Kovel gave the space a midcentury modern, cabin-like feel, with abundant wood paneling, ’60s-chic lounge seating, and plenty of walls lined with rounded logs. Countless musicians have played the Doug Fir over the years, including the Mountain Goats, Spoon, and Sharon Jones & the Dap Kings, as well as noteworthy Portland bands like the Dandy Warhols, Portugal. The Man, and the Decemberists. The restaurant has generally stuck to Portland-ish Americana — seasonal vegetable breakfast hashes, Tillamook cheddar cheeseburgers — with a few deviations.

Le Bistro Montage, on the other hand, had been open for more than a decade by the time Doug Fir hosted its first show. A late-night, Cajun-Creole-adjacent restaurant tucked below the Morrison bridge, Montage was a popular post-show hangout for teens and twentysomethings in the Portland area, who would order tricked-out mac and cheese or jambalaya at long, communal tables. After shutting down at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the restaurant’s team announced it would not reopen in its original location. Months later, Montage reopened as a food cart, but its space sat vacant. It’s unclear what the Doug Fir team plans to do with the restaurant space, or how it plans to transform it into a music venue.

Eater Portland has reached out to Doug Fir Lounge for more information; this story will be updated with more information.

