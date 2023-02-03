The Hoxton Is Welcoming Portland’s Top Food Carts — And Putting Them on the Room Service Menu

The Hoxton hotel’s ground-level restaurant, Lovely Rita, will invite some of Portland’s star food carts to its space for the Lovely Rita Food Cart Series.

During this pop-up, the food carts will also be available to hotel guests as part of room service. Breakfast cart and restaurant Fried Egg I’m In Love is kicking off the series with a residency from February 22 to 24 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. with dishes including the Yolko Ono, Egg Zeppelin, and Hash Bites. In March, Hoxton guests and visitors will find soul food cart Kee’s Loaded Kitchen, followed by Italian sandwich spot Sorbu Paninoteca in April. Each pop-up will include a selection of the featured cart’s popular menu items plus offerings exclusive to the hotel partnership.

Straightaway Cocktails partners with Alaska Airlines

As of this month, passengers on Alaska Airlines flights nationwide can imbibe with canned cocktails from Portland company Straightaway Cocktails. Straightaway’s single-serve cans cost $12 in-flight and are available in two varieties to start — Oregon Old-Fashioned, made with rye whiskey and Oregon filbert and fir needle-infused bitters, and margarita made with reposado tequila, mezcal, and habanero and mango syrups.

New Seasons Labor Union will picket this weekend

The New Seasons Labor Union will hold its first picket event on February 3 and 4 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Union members are protesting what they call the company’s “aggressive anti-staff attendance policy,” in which workers are allegedly forced to “come to work [while sick] or be fired,” and lack of COVID protections at stores for workers and customers. Picket lines at the Arbor Lodge, Concordia, Grant Park, Seven Corners, Slabtown, and Woodstock locations will be open to the public, and union members will be available to answer questions about their ongoing unionization efforts.