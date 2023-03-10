Bend-Based Brewery Crux Fermentation Project Is Expanding to Portland

Crux, the Bend-based brewery known for using wild yeast strains and nontraditional brewing methods like open fermentation, is expanding for the first time since its founding in 2012. The brewery plans to open a Portland location called the Crux Portland Pub in the former Vagabond Brewing space, the Oregonian’s Andre Meunier reports.

Previously, Crux has popped up at Northwest Portland event space Function, and Portlanders have certainly encountered the brewery’s IPAs on tap lists around the city. At the new pub, projected to open by early summer, Crux plans to offer beers previously exclusive to its Bend taproom. The brewery will also develop a full food menu — cuisine TBD — for the pub, which will have a capacity of roughly 100 seats inside, plus more outdoor seating on a new deck area. Crux Portland’s future address will be 2715 SE 8th Avenue, Suite 172.

Rally Pizza returns to Vancouver with a new team and format

Vancouver pizzeria Rally Pizza, which closed at the end of 2022, is reopening as a “permanent pop-up” inside Victor-23 Craft Brewery. The pizzeria, founded by Ken’s Artisan Pizza alumni, will operate with a new team: Former Rally chef Alex McCormick has taken over as executive chef, replacing former owner Alan Maniscalco. Sage Maniscalco-Wickham, the daughter of Rally’s co-founders, will serve as sous chef. Rally Pizza will fittingly make its grand return on March 14 (aka Pi Day) with a revamped menu of Neapolitan-style pizzas, salads, and bar snacks.

Ticket to Dine offers the chance to win prizes by dining at downtown restaurants

Diners who eat at downtown restaurants as part of Travel Portland’s new initiative Ticket to Dine will earn a scratch-off ticket with the chance to win prizes like a downtown staycation with passes to local attractions, two seats to a prix-fixe dinner at Tercet, and a package with tickets to Blazers, Timbers, and Winterhawks games. The promotion will run from March 17 to 26 at participating restaurants like Bistro Alder, Higgins Restaurant & Bar, Somtum Thai Kitchen, and more.