Reverend Nat’s New Taproom Is Opening Next to the Farmhouse Carts Pod

Cidermaker Nat West is opening a taproom and moving production of his twelve-year-old cidery Reverend Nat’s to the Richmond neighborhood. The taproom is set to open next Friday, March 24 in the former Logsdon’s Farmhouse Ales location next to the Farmhouse Carts food cart pod, which houses nine food carts and has indoor and outdoor seating.

The taproom will pour a dozen of its own ciders, including popular flavors available year-round like Revival Hard Apple and Sacrilege Sour Cherry, plus seasonal ciders and a new line of nonalcoholic ciders, Jeff Alworth of Beervana blog reports. Reverend Nat’s original taproom on Northeast 2nd Avenue closed in 2020, and the cidery moved its production facility into a warehouse about a mile west. Although the new cider taproom opens to the public next week, the cidery will gradually renovate the space and move its equipment over; West plans to throw a grand opening party in July. Reverend Nat’s Cidery & Taproom will be open Wednesdays through Sundays, and set up as a standing room-only bar on Fridays, at 2425 SE 35th Place.

Straightaway Cocktails’ new club will send cocktails through the mail

Bottled cocktail brand Straightaway Cocktails is launching an Oregon-only drink club called Super Secret Sipper Club on March 24 — National Cocktail Day. Members will receive two exclusive mystery cocktails every other month, six complimentary flights at Straightaway’s Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard tasting room, invitations to Straightaway events, discounts, and more. Members are asked to make a year-long commitment, and each shipment is priced at $139.90.

Gnarly’s moves to Ecliptic Brewing’s Moon Room in Inner Southeast

Cult favorite vegan burger cart Gnarly’s, which opened at the CORE pod in December 2021, is moving to Ecliptic’s Moon Room location at 930 SE Oak Street. Gnarly’s and Ecliptic Brewing will partner to bring more events to the venue, such as trivia nights, language night meetups, and more. The cart’s grand reopening celebration will take place both days this weekend from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. with a raffle and giveaways.