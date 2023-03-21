 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Portland’s Oldest Jewish Deli, Kornblatt’s, Will Close This Month

The deli announced its impending closure on Facebook Sunday

by Brooke Jackson-Glidden
A scoop of mac salad and a Reuben split in half at Kornblatt’s in Portland
A Reuben at Kornblatt’s.
Kornblatt’s

After more than 30 years in Northwest Portland, the city’s longest-standing Jewish deli, Kornblatt’s, will close at the end of March. It’s unclear why the deli’s ownership has decided to close the business.

“We truly appreciate all of our customers and we are sad about closing,” the Facebook announcement reads. “Please come visit us before our last day.”

Kornblatt’s opened in 1991 on Northwest 23rd, serving an array of house bagels, cured fish, and sandwiches. Portland has long been a city with very few Jewish food businesses, so Kornblatt’s presence in Northwest Portland was a welcome one: It was one of the only true Jewish delis in the city, with vinyl seating, a case full of whitefish and nova lox, tall sandwiches stacked with pastrami, and bagels dotted with bubbles from the boil.

In its three decades, the deli has accrued its fair share of praise, both locally and nationally. The New York Times once called Kornblatt’s “one of the truly great New York delis outside the five boroughs,” and the Oregonian said the deli had “the best pastrami sandwich in the vicinity.”

Kornblatt’s outlasted a few other Jewish restaurants, including the Kenny & Zuke’s locations on the west side and the sadly short-lived Beetroot. Those seeking Jewish deli standards can find them at fellow west side spot Jacob & Sons or the latke cart Sweet Lorraine’s, though Portland’s options are still few and far between.

The deli will remain open through the month, so visitors can make their final pilgrimages ahead of Passover. Kornblatt’s is located at 628 NW 23rd Avenue.

Kornblatt's Delicatessen

628 Northwest 23rd Avenue, , OR 97210 (503) 242-0055 Visit Website

