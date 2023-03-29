These Are the 2023 James Beard Award Finalists From Oregon

The James Beard Foundation announced the restaurant and chef nominees for the 2023 James Beard Awards this morning, with nods to a Portland restaurant and three Oregon chefs. Gregory Gourdet’s Haitian restaurant Kann earned a nomination for best new restaurant, while Vince Nguyen, Thomas Pisha-Duffly, and Joshua Dorcak are up for best chef: Northwest and Pacific. Pisha-Duffly was nominated in the same category last year. This is the first nomination for both Nguyen and Dorcak.

The nominees were selected from a long list of semifinalists that were announced in January. Five Portland semifinalists were named: Kann for best new restaurant, OK Omens for outstanding wine and other beverages program, and Peter Cho (Han Oak), Vince Nguyen (Berlu), and Thomas Pisha-Duffly (Gado Gado) for best chef: Northwest and Pacific. Another five semifinalists from elsewhere in Oregon landed a spot on the list: Okta in McMinnville for best new restaurant, Hiyu Wine Farm in Hood River for outstanding wine and other beverages program, and Joshua Dorcak (MÄS in Ashland), Jonathan Jones (Epilogue Kitchen & Cocktails in Salem), and Crystal Platt (Lion & Owl in Eugene) for best chef: Northwest and Pacific.

The remaining two nominations in the best chef: Northwest and Pacific category went to Aaron Verzosa (Archipelago in Seattle, Washington) and Beau Schooler (Bocca Al Lupo in Juneau, Alaska). Here is the full list of nominees.

The James Beard Foundation will announce the winners in Chicago on Monday, June 5, 2023.

Disclosure: Some Vox Media staff members are part of the voting body for the James Beard Awards. Eater is partnering with the James Beard Foundation to livestream the awards in 2023.