Portland Breweries Are Introducing Their Own Dining Month This Year

Plus, Less and More Coffee is opening a second downtown cafe, and more news to know

by Janey Wong
The interior of Grand Fir Brewing.
Grand Fir Brewing.
Zachary Rubenstein/Grand Fir Brewing

Portland Dining Month may be a relic of the pre-pandemic past, but several of the city’s breweries have adopted the prix fixe model and started Portland Brewery Dining Month, offering three-course meals for $35 during March.

Diners can head to the nine participating breweries — Ecliptic Brewing, Backwoods Brewing, Gigantic Brewing (Hawthorne location only), Grand Fir Brewing, Migration Brewing, Old Town Brewing (Northeast location only), Steeplejack Brewing, Stormbreaker Brewing (North Beech Street location only), and Von Ebert Brewing — all month long to enjoy menus which include an appetizer, entree, dessert, and beverage (select beers, wine, or nonalcoholic drink). Meals also include a $10 voucher valid for future use, from April 1 to June 30.

Less and More Coffee to expand in downtown Portland

Cult-favorite coffee shop Less and More, which resides in an out-of-service downtown bus stop, is expanding, Portland Monthly food editor Katherine Chew Hamilton reports. Owner Ryan Jie Jiang debuted the original cafe a year and a half ago, with drinks featuring East Asian ingredients like hojicha, ssuk (Korean mugwort), and ube. The cafe’s second location will open at 811 SW 6th Avenue in April and “offer more premium coffees than the original, focusing on single-origin espressos and pour-overs.”

Les Dames d’Escoffier will grant a scholarship to a woman-owned food or beverage business

The Portland chapter of Les Dames d’Escoffier — a philanthropic organization of women in food, beverage, and hospitality — has teamed up with Oregon State University’s Food Innovation Center to offer a scholarship which will provide support for a local woman-owned food or beverage business to attend the Fancy Food Show in New York City from June 25-27. The scholarship includes a booth in the event’s incubator village, mentorship with packaging design, marketing and PR, and more. Applications are open now through March 31 at midnight.

