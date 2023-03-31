Double Mountain Brewery Will Take Over the Former Lucky Labrador Space in North Portland

The Hood River-based brewery and cidery Double Mountain will expand into North Portland this summer, the Oregonian’s Andre Meunier reports. It will move into the N Killingsworth Street space formerly occupied by Lucky Labrador Brewing, which closed in late 2021.

The new location will be Double Mountain’s third overall and second in Portland. Double Mountain first arrived in Portland in 2016, serving its craft beers and pizza at a SE Woodstock Boulevard taproom. Owner and co-founder Matt Swihart estimates the bar will pour 15 to 18 Double Mountain taps, with three-quarters of the taps dedicated to beer and the rest to cider. The new pub will open with a similar food menu to its existing locations — serving pizza, sandwiches, and salads — but aims to branch out into new menu items. Since the space can accommodate additional ovens, Swihart is considering baking bread in-house. Double Mountain will open at 1700 N Killingsworth Street in Summer 2023.

Reverend Nat’s Cider honors Trans Day of Visibility with free drinks for trans people

In honor of Trans Day of Visibility and Trans Day of Having a Nice Snack, an initiative started by Oregon-based journalist Tuck Woodstock, Reverend Nat’s Hard Cider is hosting a donation-based mutual aid campaign at its taproom this week. Cis folks can go to the Reverend’s Nat website or stop by the taproom to purchase a $13 drink that will go to a trans person. Trans customers can redeem a free drink at the taproom by mentioning or showing the bartender this post, or direct messaging the business to claim a free six-pack that can be delivered within the Portland metro area.

Rose City Book Pub is serving iftar during Ramadan

During the month of Ramadan when Muslim people adhere to fasts from dawn until sunset, iftar, or the meal that is taken to break fast after sunset, is often taken in community. Rose City Book Pub, the Northeast Portland bookstore and restaurant, is serving iftar every Tuesday at sunset during Ramadan. The restaurant is offering lamb or chicken kebsah with tzatziki, hummus, tabbouleh, pita, and a date, the traditional fast-breaking food which emulates the practice of the prophet Muhammad. A mezza platter vegetarian option will also be available.