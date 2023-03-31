A massive sports entertainment venue opening in Portland this summer will feature six indoor and six outdoor pickleball courts, bocce courts, an arcade, disc golf course, two bars, and a restaurant with two kitchens backed by Nate Tilden of Olympia Provisions and Brian Spangler of Apizza Scholls.

Called the People’s Courts, the 48,000-square-foot facility is currently taking shape near the Rose City Golf Course at 2700 NE 82nd Avenue. Tilden says the menu will read as one restaurant, but each of the venue’s two kitchens will have its own focus: One, dubbed “the Parlor,” will focus on 12-inch, tavern-style pizza cooked in a deck oven with classic American toppings like fresh vegetables, pepperoni, house-made fennel sausage, mozzarella, pecorino, and more. That kitchen will also serve soft-serve ice cream.

The other kitchen, dubbed “the Kitchen,” will produce rice bowls, smash-style griddle burgers, a handful of salads, and sausages (an Olympia Provisions specialty) like frankfurter, bratwurst, and Käsekrainer. “We want to offer rice bowls because for one, they are delicious, and they also offer great gluten-free and vegetarian/vegan options,” Tilden tells Eater.

Both kitchens will have full bars attached, serving a Pacific Northwest tap beer selection in addition to cocktails and wine. The bars will sell pitchers of beer, with the idea that people can eat and drink while watching their friends play. “There will be plenty of places to post up for a beverage,” says Tilden.

The People’s Courts is a project from Dave Sacks, Dave Schrott, and Robert Sacks, a group of developers who opened Portland’s Ace Hotel (which they sold last year), and own the buildings that house Coopers Hall Winery and Taproom, Spirit of 77, and Oven and Shaker. Tilden says he’s been working with A&R Development for over 15 years, and that he’s happy to see their vision for a pickleball court come together. “They wanted the food to be well-executed, friendly, and everyday type of fare. We wanted the offerings to be easy for a crowd, and especially easy for families. This venture is all about being accessible and fun,” says Tilden.

The indoor-outdoor venue includes both full-size and “skinny singles” pickleball courts (five full-size courts inside and six outdoor), as well as bocce ball, ping-pong, cornhole, an arcade (the group is partnering with Quarter World), a nine-hole putt-putt style disc golf course, and a covered outdoor seating area. Courts can be rented by the hour, with various rental packages available for groups. Open play during certain hours will also be offered.

The People’s Courts will open sometime this summer from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. to midnight on weekends.