Stacked Sandwich Shop’s Second Coming Will Open April 11

The pedestrian walkway on Raleigh Street, between 21st and 22nd avenues, is essentially becoming Top Chef alumnus Gabriel Pascuzzi’s turf. On the eastern side, his chicken restaurant, Mama Bird, has developed a following for its wood-grilled, pineapple-brined poultry and seasonal produce. On Tuesday, April 11, he’ll open a two-in-one restaurant across the pedestrian square: Feel Good, his pandemic pop-up turned lunch stalwart specializing in elaborate grain bowls, will share a space with the deli that started it all — Stacked Sandwich Shop, Pascuzzi’s former restaurant that closed in Southeast Portland in 2021.

This winter, news broke that Pascuzzi would revive Stacked in the former Sunshine Noodles space. Several of the restaurant’s greatest hits will return to the menu, including the popular oxtail French dip, smoked turkey Reuben, and turkey-bacon hero. In a recent interview with Portland Monthly, Pascuzzi noted that the restaurant would serve two new sandwiches, as well: roasted pork coppa with provolone, and a green curry fried chicken sandwich with fish sauce.

Feel Good will also share the counter service restaurant space, with items like its Smokey Roots bowl with smoked beet, charred onion, and garlic sumac yogurt, or the Japanese Garden with roasted carrot, edamame, and ginger poppyseed dressing. Visitors choose from a variety of bases, including cauliflower rice, red quinoa, or brown rice, with add-ons like Ota tofu or Mary’s poached chicken breast.

Both restaurants will charge automatic gratuity on all orders — 10 percent on takeout and 18 percent on dine-in — split evenly among hourly employees; a portion of that gratuity will help cover healthcare and paid time off for employees.

Pascuzzi grew up in Portland before pursuing a career in fine dining in New York. He worked for celebrity chefs like Daniel Boulud and Tom Colicchio, then staging at the internationally renowned Copenhagen restaurant Noma. He returned to Portland in 2012, opening Stacked four years later. His technical approach to sandwiches at Stacked earned him the title of Eater Portland’s Chef of the Year in 2017. He appeared on Top Chef: Portland as a contestant in 2021, shortly before closing Stacked.

Stacked 2.0 and Feel Good will open tomorrow at 2175 NW Raleigh Street.