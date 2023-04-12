 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Here Are the Food and Beverage Vendors Landing in PDX’s New Main Terminal

Smith Teamaker, Grassa, Oven and Shaker, and more will open at Portland International Airport by December 2025 at the latest

by Brooke Jackson-Glidden

A table covered in pasta dishes and a radicchio salad.
Pastas and salads from Grassa, one of the new restaurants opening at Portland International Airport.
Grassa

Soon, travelers headed to Portland International Airport (PDX) will be able to eat wood-fired pizzas made with 70-year-old sourdough starter, drink some of the city’s finest teas, and taste spirits made by lauded Oregon distillers. PDX has unveiled its list of 20 vendors slated for the newly renovated main terminal at the airport — all are Oregon businesses, and 13 are new to the airport.

The new businesses will open between May 2024 and December 2025; of the 20 businesses opening in the pre-security and main terminal areas of the airport, 15 are restaurants, bars, cafes, and tasting rooms.

Here’s a breakdown of the spots heading to PDX’s shiny new main terminal:

A kale Caesar and pizza at Oven &amp; Shaker.
Salad and pizza from Oven and Shaker.
Oven and Shaker

Restaurants and Food Vendors

  • Grassa: Rick Gencarelli’s fast-casual pasta brand, known for its house-made noodles. Gencarelli is best known for his sandwich brand, Lardo, which also has made an appearance at the airport.
  • Oven and Shaker: The wood-fired, Neapolitan-ish pizzeria from lauded Portland chef Cathy Whims. The pizzeria is known for its dough, which uses Whims’ 70-year-old sourdough starter.
  • Sizzle Pie: Portland’s punk-themed pizzeria, which developed a following thanks to its cleverly named pies and vegan-friendly slices. Unlike Oven and Shaker, Sizzle Pie’s pizzas are more New York-style than Neapolitan.
  • Lola’s Café: A Lake Oswego cafe and deli, serving smoothie bowls, breakfast standards, and sandwiches. Lola’s is popular among the city’s health-conscious crowd, as well as those with dietary restrictions — the restaurant offers a wide selection of vegan and gluten-free options.
  • Blue Star: One of Portland’s most popular doughnut chains, specializing in an 18-hour brioche dough. Flavors range from passionfruit cacao nib and blueberry bourbon basil to peanut butter and jelly.
  • The Country Cat: The last vestige of Adam and Jackie Sappington’s legendary Montavilla restaurant. The Country Cat will shift into more of a deli and market than a full-service restaurant.
  • Capers Bistro: One of PDX’s longest-standing food vendors, Capers lands somewhere between a bar and a deli, with grab-and-go sandwiches and salads as well as an extensive tap list.
The bar at Loyal Legion
The Bar at Loyal Legion.
Loyal Legion

Bars and Tasting Rooms

  • Loyal Legion: Restaurant group Chefstable’s mezzanine beer hall will have TVs and kids’ play area, making it a more family-friendly pre-flight hangout.
  • Freeland Spirits: A tasting room from the celebrated Northwest Portland distillery, Freeland will offer gins, whiskies, and cocktails at PDX.
  • Pilot House Distilling: Astoria’s popular distillery will open a full-on restaurant and bar at PDX, with cocktails and Pacific Northwestern seafood dishes.
  • Straightaway Cocktails: Portland’s ready-to-drink cocktail brand will operate a tasting room at PDX, with takeaway canned and bottled drinks as well as cocktails to drink there.
Hands carry a tray with a pot of tea and a box of Rose City Genmaicha at Smith Teamaker.
Rose City Genmaicha from Smith Teamaker.
Smith Teamaker

Cafes, Juice Bars, and Coffee Shops

  • KURE Superfoods: The Portland-based chain of smoothie bars, with cold-pressed juices and bowls.
  • Steven Smith Teamaker: Created by the founder of Tazo Tea and co-founder of Stash, Steven Smith Teamaker opened as the late tea entrepreneur’s prestige brand, and remains one of the city’s favorite tea companies. The PDX shop will offer tea tasting as well as retail teas.
  • Portland Coffee Roasters (two locations): The Portland-based roaster will operate two locations, serving espresso drinks and light grab-and-go fare.
  • Stumptown Coffee: Likely Portland’s most famous coffee brand, Stumptown will operate a cafe with single-origin coffees and pastries.
A map of PDX’s incoming development
Concessions map for the new terminal development.
Portland International Airport

Learn more about the development on the PDX Next website.

