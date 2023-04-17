 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

  • Stream
A dish from Langbaan.

Ask Eater, Portland’s Food-Themed Advice Column

A collection of columns inspired by reader-asked questions, ranging from stoner food options to spots for a leisurely lunch

Contributors: Brooke Jackson-Glidden

Welcome to Ask Eater, an Eater Portland column where the site’s editor and reporter answer questions from readers and friends. Below, we’ve compiled a collection of all of the past Ask Eater installments, so those interested can peruse the archives and find their next favorite spot for queso, a quiet dinner, a leisurely lunch, and more.

Have a question for us? Submit your question in this form with the subject line ‘Ask Eater.’ And if all else fails, be sure to peruse the Eater Portland map archives, which offer plenty of restaurant recommendations across the city.

7 Total Updates Since
Apr 30, 2019, 3:43pm PDT

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater Portland newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world