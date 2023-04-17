Ask Eater, Portland’s Food-Themed Advice Column

Welcome to Ask Eater, an Eater Portland column where the site’s editor and reporter answer questions from readers and friends. Below, we’ve compiled a collection of all of the past Ask Eater installments, so those interested can peruse the archives and find their next favorite spot for queso, a quiet dinner, a leisurely lunch, and more.

Have a question for us? Submit your question in this form with the subject line ‘Ask Eater.’ And if all else fails, be sure to peruse the Eater Portland map archives, which offer plenty of restaurant recommendations across the city.