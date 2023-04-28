Oregon Moves Toward Scrapping Styrofoam Containers by 2025

On Wednesday, April 26, the Oregon legislature passed Senate Bill 543, a measure prohibiting food vendors from using polystyrene — commonly known as styrofoam — containers in sales of prepared food. The bill will head to Governor Tina Kotek’s desk, OPB’s Dirk VanderHart reports.

If signed, SB 543 will go into effect in 2025 and also apply to containers with PFAS, or grease-resistant coating, and prohibit businesses from using or selling foam packing peanuts or single-use foam coolers. Also on Wednesday, the House passed SB 545, a bill that aims to reduce single-use packaging by directing the Oregon Health Authority to update its health codes and create rules that give restaurants the option to permit customers to use personal reusable containers.

Five Portland bars have been named regional honorees by Tales of the Cocktail

The Tales of the Cocktail Foundation, which hosts what is regarded as the most prestigious awards in the cocktail and spirits industry, announced the regional top 10 honorees for its 2023 Spirited Awards this week. A handful of Portland bars were recognized: Rum Club for best cocktail bar — U.S. West, Hey Love for best hotel bar — U.S. West, Palomar for best restaurant bar — U.S. West, and Pacific Standard and The Sunset Room for best new cocktail bar — U.S. West. The winners will be honored at the Tales of the Cocktail conference, taking place in New Orleans on July 27, 2023.

Tournant is hosting a series of full moon dinners

Mona Johnson and Jaret Foster’s live-fire events company Tournant has launched its second season of Full Moon Dinners in partnership with Portland’s Westward Whiskey. The immersive dining experiences draw inspiration from the lunar calendar and the outdoor locations in which they’re held. They will be held on the flower moon (May 5) at Del Mar Villa in Dundee, Oregon; strawberry moon (June 3) at Dominio IV Winery in Carlton, Oregon; sturgeon moon (August 1) at Wilder Lake in Dundee, Oregon; blue moon (August 30) at Hama Hama Oysters in Liliwaup, Washington; and hunter’s moon (October 28) at Davidson Ranch in Sublimity, Oregon. Tickets are available now.