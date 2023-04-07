Legendary Portland Chef Vitaly Paley Returns to Oregon for a Wine Country Dinner

James Beard Award-winning chef Vitaly Paley will make his first Oregon return since retiring for a luxurious wine country dinner. The chef will be in the kitchen for Durant’s Garden Gala in celebration of the Dayton, Oregon winery’s 50th anniversary. Paley owned several Portland restaurants including the lauded Paley’s Place, Imperial, and Headwaters; he moved to Hawaii in 2022.

Paley will prepare a raw bar, meze platters, and a family-style dinner incorporating olive oil from Durant’s olive mill, paired with Durant wines. “When we opened Paley’s Place, our mission was to look for the best local ingredients,” Paley said in a press release. “When we found out Durant was producing olive oil, I was one of the first to reach out... I’ve been a supporter ever since. I can’t imagine working with any other olive oil. I wasn’t intending to come back to Oregon until Paul [Durant] asked me. Without hesitation I said yes.” Tickets for the gala, which will take place on July 15 at Durant, are available now.

Chosen Family Wines is throwing its spring release party at Kann and Sousòl

Former NBA champion Channing Frye’s wine company, Chosen Family Wines, is offering a first taste of their spring wine releases, which includes collaborations with Hazelfern, Lingua Franca, and L’Angolo, at James Beard-nominated restaurant Kann. The April 10 event will have two wine tasting time slots and end with an after party down in Kann’s underground sister bar Sousòl, where appetizers will be served.

Ukandu Wine & Dine will feature a stacked lineup of Portland restaurants

Restaurants including Arden, Eem, Kachka, Lechon, Le Pigeon, and Rangoon Bistro are appearing at Wine & Dine, held at The Redd on Thursday, May 18. The event is the annual fundraiser for Ukandu, a Portland-based nonprofit which provides camp programming for families battling adolescent cancer. Participating restaurants and wineries will be stationed at booths which will offer unlimited bites and sips; tickets are on sale now.