Southwest Portland Food Cart Tito’s Taquitos Opens a New Restaurant on Swan Island

Tito’s Taquitos, the destination food cart serving hand-rolled taquitos and tacos on Beaverton-Hillsdale Highway, has opened a restaurant, the Oregonian’s Michael Russell reports.

For the cart’s namesake dish, owner Anthony La Pietra makes tortillas out of Three Sisters Nixtamal masa before rolling them up with fluffy mashed potatoes. The deep-fried delicacies are garnished with avocado sauce, shredded lettuce, queso fresco, and pickled onions, and diners have the option to get taquitos topped with proteins such as braised beef, garlic shrimp, or mushroom asada. La Pietra’s menu also offers tacos, desserts such as tres leches cake and Mexican chocolate brownies, and agua frescas. Tito’s Taquitos’ new restaurant has taken over the former space of the original location of Tilt, a now-shuttered restaurant-turned-chainlet, which served burgers and pie. The kitchen capacity at Tito’s Taquitos’ new restaurant will help support the food cart, which regularly sells out before its closing time. La Pietra hopes to open a second cart at Breakside Brewing’s cart pod. Tito’s Taquitos Swan Island opens at 3449 N Anchor Street, #200, today.

Akadi’s Fatou Ouattara is offering private cooking classes

Fans of Akadi dishes such as yassa chicken, mafe with fufu, and okra stew now have the opportunity to learn West African cooking techniques from chef Fatou Ouattara. Ouattara is launching a cooking class series, which starts July 10. Each class will accommodate 20 students, offers vegan options, and includes bottomless wine. Interested parties can sign up for classes, which are priced at $150 per class, here.

Cafe Rowan x Cafe Olli are throwing a brunch collaboration

Two of Portland’s standout cafes in recent years are joining forces to host an epic prix fixe brunch at Cafe Rowan on August 12th and Cafe Olli on August 13th. The collaborative five-course menu will include dishes such as Maine lobster eggs Benedict, smoked brisket and eggs, and bananas foster French toast; cocktails including bloody marys and espresso martinis will be available as add-ons. Email events@cafeolli.com for reservations — the brunch is priced at $80 per person plus gratuity.