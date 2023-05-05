A New Dining Passport Program Supports BIPOC- and Woman-Owned Restaurants

The recently launched Foodie Passport Program is giving Portland diners the opportunity to visit select BIPOC and woman-owned restaurants between now and December 31, 2023 for discounts and potential prizes.

The program is co-presented by the Black Business Association of Oregon and DoorDash — part of the delivery company’s wider DoorDash Accelerator Program. The restaurants that completed the program in December 2022 are now participating in the Foodie Passport. Passports can be picked up at participating restaurants, such as Akadi, Love Belizean, Pollo Bravo, Unicorn Bake Shop, and Xōcotl. Customers present the passport when dining for a 10 percent discount and to collect a stamp. Completed passports with stamps from all 20 restaurants will be eligible to win a gift card worth $200, $300, or $500. Winners will be drawn on January 8, 2024.

Mother’s Bistro owner awarded Oregon Small Business Person of the Year

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has named Lisa Schroeder, owner and executive chef of downtown restaurant Mother’s Bistro & Bar, Oregon Small Business Person of the Year for 2023. The accolade was a part of National Small Business Week, which runs from April 30 through May 6. Schroeder received a loan from the SBA to open Mother’s Bistro in 2000, KGW’s Luisa Anderson reports. The restaurant also received funding from SBA’s COVID relief programs, which helped it stay in business. On May 1, Schroeder and other award recipients went to the White House and met President Biden and Vice President Harris. Mayor Wheeler presented the award to Schroeder at her restaurant on Wednesday.

New cookbook Oregon Wine + Food features collaborative recipes between winemakers and local chefs

Home cooks with a love of Oregon wine and food can explore both in the new cookbook Oregon Wine + Food, whose release coincides with Oregon Wine Month. The book, written by James Beard Award-winning author Danielle Centoni and Kerry Newberry, features interviews with 40 winemakers and 80 recipes with wine pairings. The recipes were collaborations from winemakers and chefs; for example, Top Chef alum Sara Hauman and Brianne Day of Day Wines developed the crispy potato salad with peas and smoked mussels, and former Brasa Haya chef Ian Muntzert and Dan Diephouse and Jeanne Feldkamp of Corollary Wines provided the recipe for grilled black cod with oyster pil pil. A book signing event is scheduled for July 26 at Powell’s City of Books.