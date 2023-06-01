 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Hit Japanese Bakery Tanaka, Shake Shack to Open in Tualatin

Katsu sandwiches, miso croissants, and ShackBurgers are coming to Bridgeport Village this year

by Clair Lorell
Katsu sandwiches from Tanaka.
Molly J. Smith/Eater Portland

Fresh off the heels of opening a highly anticipated location in downtown Portland in April, global burger chain Shake Shack already has a new location in the works for a Portland area suburb. It will open a third Oregon restaurant in Tualitin’s Bridgeport Village this year, and will be joined by a second location of Japanese bakery and cafe Tanaka.

Tanaka, a Japanese patisserie, katsu sandwich shop, and brunch cafe from the team behind Afuri, first opened in downtown Portland in June 2022. It’s been a hit destination since, offering a unique combination of shokupan sandwiches filled with fruit and whipped cream or layered with katsu-fried beef or pork, brunch pastries, elaborate desserts, and milk bun breakfast sandwiches. Of the decision to open a second location as part of the shopping center’s renovation, the company’s CEO, Taichi Ishizuki, says: “Bridgeport Village is fostering a dynamic culinary scene, and we look forward to being part of its compelling development.”

Shake Shack currently has local locations at Beaverton’s Cedar Hills Crossing and on SW 10th Avenue downtown, directly across from Powell’s City of Books. The fast-casual chain was founded by celebrity restaurateur Danny Meyer in 2004, growing to more than 450 worldwide locations that serve Angus beef ShackBurgers, fried portobello mushroom burgers, fried chicken sandwiches, hot dogs, crinkle-cut fries, and frozen custard. The Tualatin location is set for 7439 SW Bridgeport Road across from Peet’s Coffee. Though certain Shake Shacks are known to serve location-exclusive menu items, no Portland-specific menu items have made a debut at the West End location so far.

Shake Shack and Tanaka are part of a $35 million transformation of Bridgeport Village that will include covered canopies, fireside seating, and a green space featuring a community stage and play area. According to a press release, Shake Shack expects to open this fall; other new restaurants at the shopping center will be announced later this year.

TANAKA

678 Southwest 12th Avenue, , OR 97205 (503) 914-3326 Visit Website

More From Eater Portland

The Latest

A Running List of Portland’s Restaurant, Bar, and Food Cart Closures

By Janey Wong

A Guide to Portland’s Bar, Restaurant, and Food Cart Openings

By Janey Wong

Woodlawn’s Newly Open Lobby Bar Brings New Life to a Former Silent Movie Theater

By Janey Wong

Filed under:

Food-Filled Pacific Northwestern Day Trips Outside of Portland

Dining destinations on the Oregon Coast and in the Willamette Valley, a 24-hour guide to the Columbia River Gorge, and other ways to spend a day eating and drinking around Oregon and Southwestern Washington

View All Stories

Southwest Portland Food Cart Tito’s Taquitos Opens a New Restaurant on Swan Island

By Janey Wong

The ‘Crying in H Mart’ Movie Puts Out an Open Casting Call for Its Lead

By Brooke Jackson-Glidden

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater Portland newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world