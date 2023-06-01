Hit Japanese Bakery Tanaka, Shake Shack to Open in Tualatin

Fresh off the heels of opening a highly anticipated location in downtown Portland in April, global burger chain Shake Shack already has a new location in the works for a Portland area suburb. It will open a third Oregon restaurant in Tualitin’s Bridgeport Village this year, and will be joined by a second location of Japanese bakery and cafe Tanaka.

Tanaka, a Japanese patisserie, katsu sandwich shop, and brunch cafe from the team behind Afuri, first opened in downtown Portland in June 2022. It’s been a hit destination since, offering a unique combination of shokupan sandwiches filled with fruit and whipped cream or layered with katsu-fried beef or pork, brunch pastries, elaborate desserts, and milk bun breakfast sandwiches. Of the decision to open a second location as part of the shopping center’s renovation, the company’s CEO, Taichi Ishizuki, says: “Bridgeport Village is fostering a dynamic culinary scene, and we look forward to being part of its compelling development.”

Shake Shack currently has local locations at Beaverton’s Cedar Hills Crossing and on SW 10th Avenue downtown, directly across from Powell’s City of Books. The fast-casual chain was founded by celebrity restaurateur Danny Meyer in 2004, growing to more than 450 worldwide locations that serve Angus beef ShackBurgers, fried portobello mushroom burgers, fried chicken sandwiches, hot dogs, crinkle-cut fries, and frozen custard. The Tualatin location is set for 7439 SW Bridgeport Road across from Peet’s Coffee. Though certain Shake Shacks are known to serve location-exclusive menu items, no Portland-specific menu items have made a debut at the West End location so far.

Shake Shack and Tanaka are part of a $35 million transformation of Bridgeport Village that will include covered canopies, fireside seating, and a green space featuring a community stage and play area. According to a press release, Shake Shack expects to open this fall; other new restaurants at the shopping center will be announced later this year.