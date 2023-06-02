 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Portland Beer Week Returns to Celebrate the City’s Craft Beer Culture With 10 Days of Events

Plus, an event centering women in the beverage and pizza industries debuts this summer, and more news to know

by Janey Wong
A Belgian beer glass sits next to a small lobster roll with a crowd in the background.
Portland Beer Week returns June 16-25.
Portland Beer Week

Portland Beer Week, a celebration of the city’s craft beer culture and “all of its tangents, from food to artwork and design, film and science,” returns this month. The festival encompasses dozens of events happening city-wide, which showcase local beers and their makers through tastings, food pairings, collaborations, and educational opportunities.

Highlights from the “week,” which, in fact, spans 10 days from June 16-25, include New School Beer and Cider’s New Breweries and Cideries Showcase, spotlighting 12 new Oregon brewers with a 24-tap takeover; the Portland Beer and Cheese Fest, which was co-founded by lauded Portland cheesemonger Steve Jones; and Breakside Brewery’s Woodlawn Block Party. For the full schedule of events, visit the Portland Beer Week website.

Sauced, an event focusing on women in beverage and pizza, will debut this summer

The open-format event Sauced will feature 30+ beverage brands, from beer, wine, and spirits to low-proof and non-alcoholic beverages. Featured bartenders Emily Mistell (Hey Love), Kate Gerwin (Netflix’s Drink Masters), Alicia Perry, and Kate Marotta will shake up specialty cocktails while Portland pizzaiolas Shar Dues (Red Sauce Pizza), Gina Rollo (Pizzeria Stellina) serve slices. Sauced is orchestrated by Roux Portland, a women-led and-focused event series, and will take place on July 9 at Redfox Commons — tickets are available here.

Esquire names two Portland bars to its 2023 list of best bars in America

On the 18th edition of Esquire’s Best Bars in America list, which is unranked, the publication named two Portland bars: Classical music-centered cocktail bar Mendelssohns, which has live classical music and opera karaoke nights, and Gregory Gourdet’s subterranean bar Sousòl, which serves pan-Caribbean dishes and cocktails.

Sousòl

227 SE 6th Avenue, Portland, Oregon Visit Website

Mendelssohn’s

3955 North Mississippi Avenue, , OR 97227 Visit Website

