 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

I’m a Gluten-Free Vegetarian. Where Can I Go Out to Eat?

A reader is looking for a restaurant that can accommodate more than one dietary restriction

by Brooke Jackson-Glidden
A blue bowl is filled with tomatoes, strawberries, raspberries, and cherries, with chunks of young coconut and fresh herbs. This is one of the summer salads at Kann.
A summer berry and tomato salad from Kann.
Eva Kosmas Flores
Welcome to Ask Eater, an Eater Portland column where the site’s editor and reporter answer questions from readers and friends. Have a question for us? Submit your question in this form with the subject line ‘Ask Eater.’

I am a vegetarian and have recently discovered I cannot eat gluten. I am having a hard time finding restaurants that accommodate my dietary needs. Any suggestions?

— Anonymous

Hey, Anon! I get it — finding a restaurant that can safely accommodate your dietary restrictions can be tough. I also notice a number of gluten-free restaurants in Portland don’t necessarily advertise themselves that way, which means you kind of have to know which places are Celiac friendly. To start, I’ll recommend that you check out our gluten-free restaurants map, but to help out with the vegetarian/gluten-free overlap, I thought I’d make suggestions for specific scenarios:

Breakfast: Breakfast-wise, you actually have a ton of options if you’re seeking a gluten-free pastry. Petunia’s downtown is entirely gluten-free and vegan, with things like pecan sticky buns or blueberry-lemon scones. If you’re still into dairy, Gluten Free Gem on Northeast Broadway offers things like doughnuts and blueberry-cream cheese coffee cake. If you’re more of an egg-centric breakfast/juice bar person, Harlow is 100 percent gluten-free and vegetarian, with everything from pesto scrambles to banana-oatmeal pancakes. And finally, I would thoroughly recommend Deepak Saxena’s Masala Lab for Indian American brunch — think: pakora waffles with green lentil dal and chutney, “saagshuka,” and spiced scrambled egg bowls with burrata.

Lunch: Another Deepak Saxena spot, the Desi PDX food cart offers a number of great vegetarian options, but for lunch, I’d go for the tandoori tempeh bowl with some carrot halwah for dessert. It’s within the Prost Marketplace pod, which has some nice outdoor seating, as well. If Mexican food is more your scene, Verde Cocina en la Perla has things like veggie-topped quesadillas or black bean tacos, plus a pretty tasty take on a chile relleno. Harlow also offers a pretty tasty lunch, if you’re into grain bowls.

Dinner: There are so many different contexts for dinner, so I’m going to give you some options. For a random weeknight dinner, the vegetarian thali at Desi or vegan enchiladas at Verde would do the trick, though I’d also say a visit to Ground Breaker Brewing would be fun — Salvi PDX handles the food, which means dinner can involve a beer and a pile of cheesy pupusas. For a date night, I love Zilla Sake on Alberta, which has some of the city’s best sushi; you can actually pretty easily avoid fish for dinner there, however, by starting with a pile of mushroom karaage and finishing with pickled apricot and daikon maki. And for special occasions, it’s worth it to go with the brand new James Beard Award winner for best new restaurant: Kann. It will likely be very hard to get a reservation at Gregory Gourdet’s lauded Haitian restaurant, but you’ll be rewarded with jerk cauliflower, plantain brioche buns, and chocolate mousse with hazelnut brittle. If you watch Instagram like a hawk, you’ll usually be able to spot when reservations drop. You can also pop downstairs to his cocktail bar, Sousol, which has a really great gluten-free menu of pan-Caribbean dishes. Good luck, and happy eating.

Foursquare

Verde Cocina en la Perla

1131 Northwest Hoyt Street, , OR 97209 (503) 894-9321 Visit Website
Foursquare

Petunia's Pies & Pastries

610 Southwest 12th Avenue, , OR 97205 (503) 841-5961 Visit Website

Masala Lab

5237 NE MLK Blvd, Portland, Oregon Visit Website
Foursquare

DesiPDX

4233 North Mississippi Avenue, , OR 97217 (503) 862-3374 Visit Website

Gluten Free Gem

140 NE Broadway, Portland, Oregon (503) 288-1508 Visit Website
Foursquare

Harlow

505 Northwest 23rd Avenue, , OR 97210 (503) 477-8203 Visit Website

Zilla Sake

1806 Northeast Alberta Street, , OR 97211 (503) 288-8372 Visit Website

Ground Breaker Brewing and Gastropub

2030 Southeast 7th Avenue, , OR 97214 (503) 928-4195 Visit Website

kann

548 Southeast Ash Street, , OR 97214 (503) 702-0290 Visit Website

sousòl

227 Southeast 6th Avenue, , OR 97214 (503) 702-1142 Visit Website

More From Eater Portland

The Latest

A Guide to Portland’s Bar, Restaurant, and Food Cart Openings

By Janey Wong

Enjoy Peak Strawberry Season With These Sweet, Succulent June Events

By Janey Wong

Filed under:

Food-Filled Pacific Northwestern Day Trips Outside of Portland

Dining destinations on the Oregon Coast and in the Willamette Valley, a 24-hour guide to the Columbia River Gorge, and other ways to spend a day eating and drinking around Oregon and Southwestern Washington

View All Stories

Cafe Olli’s Taylor Manning and Siobhan Speirits Share Their Favorite Portland Restaurants

By Thom Hilton

The Team Behind Les Caves and Holdfast Dining’s Joel Stocks Will Bring a Taste of the French Riviera to Southeast Portland

By Brooke Jackson-Glidden

At Libre, Whimsical-Yet-Daring Drinks and Desserts Are a Team Effort

By Janey Wong

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater Portland newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world