Storied Tofu Shop Ota Tofu Is Opening a New Production and Retail Space

The 112-year-old Ota Tofu, which is the oldest active tofu shop in the country, will open a second production facility by the end of 2023, the Oregonian reports. Ota Tofu presses and folds its tofu by hand using only three ingredients — its fresh tofu is prized and used by restaurants across the city.

Ota’s new North Portland production facility will have a retail space with prepared items and seating for customers. The business was founded by brothers Saizo and Heiji Ota in 1911, and was originally located in Portland’s bygone Japantown. Current owners Jason Ogata and his mother Sharon Hirata took over the company in 2019 — Hirata was acquainted with previous owner Eileen Ota through the Japanese senior lunch program Ikoi No Kai.

Chef Zoi Antonitsas is doing a summer residency at Bullard Tavern

Top Chef alum and Food & Wine’s Best Chef 2015 Zoi Antonitsas, a Seattle-born chef who formerly cooked at Westward and Omega Ouzeri, is bringing her seasonal vegetable-forward fare to Bullard Tavern through August. Featured dishes this month include a fried rainbow trout sandwich, melon tomato salad, and limoncello pound cake. A portion of proceeds from the Pride Month specials are being donated to the Q Center.

Waterfront Blues Festival unveils its vendor lineup

For the first time in its 35 year history, the Waterfront Blues Festival is releasing an official beer. The Barrel of Blues pale ale is a collaboration with 10 Barrel Brewing brewed with Cascade and Strata hops. Throughout the event, which takes place July 1-4 at Tom McCall Waterfront Park, festival goers can fill up on food from vendors including Horn of Africa, Jackson Square, Nacheaux, and Nico’s Ice Cream.