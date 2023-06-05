Here Are the 2023 James Beard Media Award Winners From Portland

On Saturday, June 3, the James Beard Foundation announced its 2023 Media Award winners. Media awards are divided into three categories: cookbooks and other books, broadcast media, and journalism. Four out of five Portland-based nominees won their categories, including Eater’s own Brooke Jackson-Glidden, who won the Jonathan Gold local voice award for her work at Eater Portland.

In the vegetable-focused cooking category among the book awards, chef Hannah Che won for The Vegan Chinese Kitchen: Recipes and Modern Stories from a Thousand-Year-Old Tradition: A Cookbook. Che runs a pop-up in Portland called Surong, in which she incorporates ingredients and tenets of traditional Chinese medicine.

In the reality or competition visual media category, an All The Homies Network episode took the top prize: Restaurant Takeover ft. Matta, which featured Vietnamese food cart Matta’s pop-up at Multnomah Whiskey Library. All The Homies Network launched a YouTube channel documenting the experiences of Black, Indigenous, and people of color (BIPOC) Portland food businesses in fall 2022. The collective consists of Kim Dam (Portland Cà Phê), Ethan and Geraldine Leung (Baon Kainan), Lisa Nguyen (HeyDay), Richard and Sophia Le (Matta), and Ian Williams (Deadstock Coffee).

In the audio programming category, the independently produced podcast Copper & Heat — which explores the systemic challenges and social constructs of the restaurant industry — won for their episode “Abalone: The Cost of Consumption.” Host and executive producer Katy Osuna and producer Ricardo Osuna are based in Portland, and this is the second win; Copper & Heat won an award in the Podcast category in 2019.

Eater Portland’s very own Brooke Jackson-Glidden won the esteemed Jonathan Gold Local Voice Award, which recognizes work that “engages readers through enterprising food and dining coverage, and whose work displays versatility in form.” Her pieces “When I Feel Unmoored by Life, I Always Find My Way Back to Either/Or,” “At Mira’s East African Cuisine, One Family’s Iftar Traditions Take the Forefront,” and “Why Isn’t There an Overdose Kit Stocked Behind Every Bar in Portland” were recognized.

Here’s the full list of 2023 James Beard Media Award winners, and here are the 2023 James Beard Award finalists from Oregon. The restaurant and chef winners will be announced at a ceremony in Chicago on the evening of Monday, June 5.

Disclosure: Some Vox Media staff members are part of the voting body for the James Beard Awards. Eater is partnering with the James Beard Foundation to livestream the awards in 2023.