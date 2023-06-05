 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Here Are the 2023 James Beard Media Award Winners From Portland

Eater Portland’s Brooke Jackson-Glidden, Surong’s Hannah Che, and All The Homies Network took home awards

by Clair Lorell

If you buy something from an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy.

Closeup of the James Beard Foundation award medal. James Beard Foundation

On Saturday, June 3, the James Beard Foundation announced its 2023 Media Award winners. Media awards are divided into three categories: cookbooks and other books, broadcast media, and journalism. Four out of five Portland-based nominees won their categories, including Eater’s own Brooke Jackson-Glidden, who won the Jonathan Gold local voice award for her work at Eater Portland.

In the vegetable-focused cooking category among the book awards, chef Hannah Che won for The Vegan Chinese Kitchen: Recipes and Modern Stories from a Thousand-Year-Old Tradition: A Cookbook. Che runs a pop-up in Portland called Surong, in which she incorporates ingredients and tenets of traditional Chinese medicine.

In the reality or competition visual media category, an All The Homies Network episode took the top prize: Restaurant Takeover ft. Matta, which featured Vietnamese food cart Matta’s pop-up at Multnomah Whiskey Library. All The Homies Network launched a YouTube channel documenting the experiences of Black, Indigenous, and people of color (BIPOC) Portland food businesses in fall 2022. The collective consists of Kim Dam (Portland Cà Phê), Ethan and Geraldine Leung (Baon Kainan), Lisa Nguyen (HeyDay), Richard and Sophia Le (Matta), and Ian Williams (Deadstock Coffee).

In the audio programming category, the independently produced podcast Copper & Heat — which explores the systemic challenges and social constructs of the restaurant industry — won for their episode “Abalone: The Cost of Consumption.” Host and executive producer Katy Osuna and producer Ricardo Osuna are based in Portland, and this is the second win; Copper & Heat won an award in the Podcast category in 2019.

Eater Portland’s very own Brooke Jackson-Glidden won the esteemed Jonathan Gold Local Voice Award, which recognizes work that “engages readers through enterprising food and dining coverage, and whose work displays versatility in form.” Her pieces “When I Feel Unmoored by Life, I Always Find My Way Back to Either/Or,” “At Mira’s East African Cuisine, One Family’s Iftar Traditions Take the Forefront,” and “Why Isn’t There an Overdose Kit Stocked Behind Every Bar in Portland” were recognized.

Here’s the full list of 2023 James Beard Media Award winners, and here are the 2023 James Beard Award finalists from Oregon. The restaurant and chef winners will be announced at a ceremony in Chicago on the evening of Monday, June 5.

Disclosure: Some Vox Media staff members are part of the voting body for the James Beard Awards. Eater is partnering with the James Beard Foundation to livestream the awards in 2023.

More From Eater Portland

The Latest

Pip’s Original Is Bringing Its Mini Doughnuts and Chai Flights to Beaverton

By Janey Wong

Portland Beer Week Returns to Celebrate the City’s Craft Beer Culture With 10 Days of Events

By Janey Wong

Hit Japanese Bakery Tanaka, Shake Shack to Open in Tualatin

By Clair Lorell

A Running List of Portland’s Restaurant, Bar, and Food Cart Closures

By Janey Wong

A Guide to Portland’s Bar, Restaurant, and Food Cart Openings

By Janey Wong

Woodlawn’s Newly Open Lobby Bar Brings New Life to a Former Silent Movie Theater

By Janey Wong

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater Portland newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world