Pip’s Original Is Bringing Its Mini Doughnuts and Chai Flights to Beaverton

In 2013, Nate and Jamie Snell used their life savings to open their wildly popular doughnut-and-chai shop Pip’s Original. After a decade of slinging mini doughnuts and chai flights to flocks of locals and tourists, the Northeast Portland shop is expanding to a second location in Beaverton’s historic downtown this summer. The Snells announced the news in an Instagram video on June 3.

The move follows a trend of Portland restaurants that have opened in Beaverton, including Loyal Legion, Afuri, Top Burmese, and Pip’s Beaverton’s new neighbor, Carlo Lamagna’s newly opened lechoneria, Magna Kubo.

Pip’s Original’s state fair-style mini doughnuts are made to order and come with toppings including sweet-salty dollops of candied bacon maple, Nutella and sea salt, and seasonal flavors which often utilize in-season produce, such as the current menu rotation strawberry rhubarb. The shop is well known for giving away a free dozen of doughnuts to diners on their birthdays.

The new shop will serve the same menu as Pip’s Original’s NE Fremont Street location, with an additional doughnut and chai flavor that will be exclusive to Beaverton. The El Segundo, a chai drink made with house-made rice milk, spices, honey, and hojicha genmai, will join Pip’s lineup of five chai flavors, which are made in-house in small batches using family recipes. Beaverton’s new doughnut flavor is yet to be revealed.

Like Pip’s Northeast location, the Snells designed and built out the Beaverton shop, complete with handmade furniture. “Beaverton is the sunset corridor,” Nate Snell says in the announcement video. “We have chosen that color palette to represent the design in our new shop, from the hand-laid tiles in these beautiful pinks and purples to the sunset wall [murals], it’s our place in the community.” That place is a historic one, a building built in 1937 which originally housed a family-owned grocery store called Kiel’s.

Pip’s Beaverton will open July 1 at 12400 SW Broadway Street.