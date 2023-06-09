Division Winemaking Company Opens the Wine Yard, a New Winery and Tasting Room

The team behind Division Winemaking Company is opening a new urban winery, closing a chapter on its former project, the SE Wine Collective and Oui! restaurant. The winery’s new space, called the Wine Yard, will serve as a production space and tasting room, and also encompasses multiple event spaces.

Inspired by wineries in the Loire, Beaujolais, Burgundy, and Northern Rhone regions of France, winemakers Kate Norris and Thomas Monroe founded Division Winemaking Company in 2010, producing Oregon and Washington wines out of their SE 35th Place location for the past nine years. As part of the new winery’s opening, Division Winemaking Company has tapped all-day cafe and bakery Cafe Olli for a pop-up pizza series, which will take place at the winery’s courtyard on June 23, July 28, and August 11. The family-friendly evenings will also feature guest winemakers and music from local DJs and bands. The Wine Yard opens Saturday, June 10 at 2005 SE 8th Avenue — its tasting room will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., reservations are required.

Coquine hosts Meliora Pasta for a guest chef kitchen takeover

Meliora Pasta chefs Jim Millar and Breckin VanRaalte will take over the kitchen at Coquine with their handmade pastas that incorporate seasonal Pacific Northwest ingredients from June 15 through July 22 while the restaurant’s owners Katy Millard and Ksandek Podbielski take a summer break. Meliora opened as a food cart in spring 2022. By the end of 2022, it transitioned to a pop-up format after the property where its cart pod was stationed was sold and the state changed its water tank regulations for food carts. Reservations for Meliora at Coquine can be made here.

Kachka is running a summer parking lot pop-up

Parking lots might evoke visions of tailgating or scarfing down a quick meal while sitting in a car, Kachka is having some summer fun on the blacktop outside the restaurant. On Wednesdays in June, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., the Eastern-European restaurant is firing up its mangal grill for a Grill n’ Chill pop-up. Dishes include Svanuri salt-rubbed chicken wings with kefir sumac ranch and lamb lyulya kebab sandwiches along with summer coolers like white sangria with Georgian wine and Moscow mules.