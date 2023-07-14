A Guide to Portland’s StarChefs Rising Stars Award Winners for 2023

Restaurant industry resource and trade publication StarChefs has turned its focus to Portland for its latest issue. The publication previously spotlighted Portland in 2011 and 2018. On its latest visit, 18 Portland chefs and industry professionals were named StarChefs’ Rising Star Award Winners on the basis of exceptional culinary skill and community work.

They are: chefs Jose Camarena (República), Kyle Christy (Street Disco), John Denison (St. Jack), Dana Francisco (Canard), Juan Gomez (Lilia Comedor) and Richard Le (Matta); pastry chefs Tara Lewis (Submarine Hospitality) and Darla Shaffer (Jacqueline); game changers Taylor Manning and Siobhan Speirits (Cafe Olli); community leader Jenny Nguyen (The Sports Bra); restaurateur Collin Nicholas (Pink Rabbit, Fools & Horses); bartenders Randy Jeffers (Scholar) and Katsumi Manabe (Scotch Lodge); sommelier Jessie Manning (Street Disco); butchers HJ Schaible and Kei Ohdera (Pasture); brewer Anna Buxton (Steeplejack); and mentor Peter Cho (Han Oak).

From July 19 through August 2, participating restaurants in StarChefs’ Rising Stars Restaurant Week will feature dishes, desserts, drinks, and pairings that stood out to the StarChefs editorial team. Portlanders can head to Jacqueline for a beeramisu (stout-soaked lady fingers, mascarpone, stout caramel, chocolate crumble), sip on a Lotus Esprit (genmaicha-infused whisky, toasted lotus seed orgeat) at Scotch Lodge, or try a jalapeño and shallot panna cotta (brown butter crab, kombu gel, fish sauce mignonette) at Canard.

The publication has also adapted and shared a number of recipes from local chefs, allowing ambitious home cooks to attempt replicating dishes such as Sorbu Paninoteca’s rockfish escabeche sandwich, Jinju Patisserie’s coconut-passionfruit petit gâteau, and Palomar’s jackfruit ropa vieja. You can check out those recipes here.