Dough Zone Opens a Dumpling Palace in Beaverton Next Week

Seattle-based Dough Zone is bringing its crispy-bottomed jian bao, slurpable dan dan noodles, and steaming hot xiao long bao to Beaverton. The latest outpost of the rapidly expanding dumpling chain will open Monday, July 17 at Cedar Hills Crossing.

News of the new location was first reported by the Oregonian back in March 2023 — restaurant reporter Michael Russell also revealed the chain’s plans to open another location at Clackamas Town Center in fall 2023. The chain operates restaurants in Washington state, Oregon, and California and has two Houston, Texas locations in the works. It first arrived in Portland last year, opening in downtown’s waterfront neighborhood. “It’s really exciting to see Dough Zone opening its 16th restaurant,” wrote Dough Zone vice president Cindy Guan in a press release. “[It] started off as a mom-and-pop shop back in 2014 but due to the high demand of our dishes we were fortunate enough to expand.” Dough Zone Beaverton is located at 2645 SW Cedar Hills Boulevard, Suite 105.

Sandy Hut will celebrate its 100th birthday with a week of events

In August, Portland dive mainstay Sandy Hut will celebrate the mean feat of a century in business with a week-long celebration including DJ sets and an artist showcase. The week will be capped off with a block party which will include food carts, a beer garden, and a concert with Portland bands Roselit Bone, Dommengang, Danava, and Red Fang. Tickets for the 21+ event can be purchased in-person at the Sandy Hut or any of its sister bars (the Alibi, Double Barrel, Gold Dust Meridian, the Vern). Tickets are $20 and limited to two per person.

Chosen Family Wines launches pop-up tastings at two Portland locations

As of early July, former NBA player Channing Frye’s winery Chosen Family is popping up on an ongoing basis for tastings at lauded Korean restaurant Han Oak (Sundays from noon to 5 p.m.) and urban winery Grochau Cellars (Thursdays from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.). A five-wine flight and wines by the glass are available at each location. Reservations are available.