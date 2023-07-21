 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Portland’s Ritz-Carlton Delays Its Opening Until the Fall

Plus, the Jacques Pépin Foundation awards nonprofit Stone Soup with a $10,000 grant, and more news

by Brooke Jackson-Glidden and Janey Wong

If you buy something from an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy.

Drop lights dangle from the ceiling above the Ritz-Carlton Portland’s bar.
Renderings of Bellpine, the Ritz-Carlton’s restaurant.
Ritz-Carlton

Block 216 — the building that will house Portland’s Ritz-Carlton, a food hall, and the ritzy (sorry) hotel restaurant Bellpinewill open a little later than anticipated. The building had initially planned to open in mid-July, and began booking hotel stays for mid-August; however, the website is now reporting that rooms will not be available until October. “The postponement from the previously announced date was decided to ensure delivery of premium materials and finishes for an exceptional experience for guests,” Portland developer Walt Bowen said in a statement.

A spokesperson from Flock, the food hall opening within Block 216, says the food hall is “aiming for a fall opening;” Eater has yet to hear an update regarding Bellpine. Stay tuned for more updates.

Stone Soup is awarded a $10,000 grant from the Jacques Pépin Foundation

Food service-training nonprofit Stone Soup has been selected by the Jacques Pépin Foundation as a recipient of one of its summer 2023 grants. Stone Soup is one of ten awardees nationwide, and will receive $10,000 in funding, which it plans to put towards personnel, building, and maintenance costs. Participants of Stone Soup’s 12-week culinary training and workforce development program learn about kitchen safety, cooking techniques, and kitchen/restaurant operations.

Oregon sees major job growth within the hospitality sector

In June 2023, Oregon’s unemployment rate fell for the fifth month in a row, now landing at 3.5 percent; that puts the unemployment rate 0.1 percent from its all-time low. A huge part of that growth came from the leisure and hospitality industry, which gained more than 1,600 jobs in June.

In This Stream

The Latest Updates on the Restaurant-Packed Portland Ritz-Carlton Building

View all 6 stories

More From Eater Portland

The Latest

A Running List of Portland’s Restaurant, Bar, and Food Cart Closures

By Janey Wong

An Expat of the Wolfgang Puck Empire Is Slinging Chicken Tenders in Hawthorne Asylum

By Brooke Jackson-Glidden

Owner Aaron Barnett on the Impending Closure of Southeast Clinton Favorite La Moule

By Janey Wong

A Guide to Portland’s Bar, Restaurant, and Food Cart Openings

By Janey Wong

Ask Eater: Where Can I Find a Truly Kid-Friendly Patio?

By Brooke Jackson-Glidden

Dough Zone Opens a Dumpling Palace in Beaverton Next Week

By Janey Wong