The Latest Updates on the Restaurant-Packed Portland Ritz-Carlton Building

Downtown Portland’s Block 216 building will be home to the city’s Ritz-Carlton, as well as a high-end restaurant and a bustling food hall. Here’s what we know, ahead of its opening.

In 2019, the Alder Street Food Cart pod closed to make way for a major new development: Block 216, a 35-story mixed-use building in the heart of downtown Portland. The building would most notably house the Pacific Northwest’s first Ritz-Carlton — both residences and hotel rooms — as well as a restaurant on the 20th floor featuring a Portuguese chef from a Michelin-starred restaurant. Perhaps in response to the public outcry following the closure of the food cart pod, the building also agreed to dedicate its first floor to an elaborate food hall, one featuring Portland big names like Kim Jong Grillin’ and Birrieria La Plaza.

