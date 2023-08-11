Elephants Delicatessen Opens at Beaverton’s Cedar Hills Crossing Next Week

The upscale deli Elephants Delicatessen is opening its eighth location on Wednesday, August 16 in the former space of Bargarten Bavarian Social Haus in Beaverton. Opening day will include a Stumptown Coffee tasting in the morning and food and wine tastings throughout the day. Elephants’ 4,600-square foot Cedar Hills location will include a grill section, a deli case, prepared foods sections, a gelato counter, espresso bar, and specialty groceries. It will be open daily for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

The local chain was founded in 1979, and now operates seven locations around greater Portland. “We’re looking forward to meeting our new regulars and becoming an everyday gathering place for the neighborhood,” Elephants CEO and co-owner Anne Weaver writes in a press release. Weaver also reflected on her personal connection to the west side suburb: “My immigrant grandparents settled in Carlton and then Beaverton. They started one of the first grocery stores and butcher shops in the mid-1900s in the railway station next to the old Beaverton bakery.” Elephants on Cedar Hills is located at 2905 SW Cedar Hills Boulevard.

Food festival Roux returns this fall after a four-year hiatus

Roux, the food festival centered around underrepresented voices in food and beverage, is returning this fall. The festival made its debut in 2019 and has hosted several smaller events in the intervening years. This year’s festival will include a dumpling showcase, a panel on the evolution of products, and a “bookish brunch,” which will all take place from October 13-15 at The Redd on Salmon.

Willamette Valley Vineyards offers a wine blending experience at its Vancouver tasting room

Willamette Valley Vineyards’ Vancouver location is now offering the opportunity for customers to create their own red wine blends using the tasting room’s new blending system. The system was developed by WVV research and development manager David Markel and artist Josh Kinsey and contains WVV grenache, cabernet sauvignon, cabernet franc, syrah, and merlot. The experience, which involves tasting each wine before selecting blend inclusions, is open from Friday to Sunday and costs $35. Custom blend glasses and carafes are also available for purchase. Reservations can be made through Tock.