These Portland Restaurants, Bars, and Breweries Are Raising Money for Maui Wildfire Relief

On August 8, wildfire tore through Lahaina, Hawaii, becoming the deadliest wildfire in the United States in over a century. As fundraising efforts pour in from all across the country, Oregonians have also stepped up to support their island neighbors. The two states share ties — in 2019, Hawaiians accounted for the second largest population to migrate to Oregon. As such, Portlanders have enjoyed Hawaiian cuisine across the city, from long-standing places like Noho’s Hawaiian Cafe, which opened in the 1990s, to poke places and shave ice shops. Now, many of those businesses are giving back.

Here are some of the Portland restaurants and bars that are raising funds for those impacted by the Lahaina wildfire. Know of another Portland restaurant or bar raising money for Maui wildfire relief? Let us know via the tipline.

The Alibi Tiki Lounge

This Portland destination tiki bar and karaoke lounge is serving a “Lahaina Sunset” slushie (rum, house grenadine, coruba, passionfruit, orange, and guava juices). The cocktail is available now through August 18; 100 percent of proceeds will go to the Maui Strong Fund. One of Alibi’s sister bars, the Vern, is also offering a fundraiser cocktail.

808 Grinds

The Hawaiian restaurant and food cart has donation boxes at all three of its Portland-area locations. In addition to collecting donations, the business is contributing 10 percent of its profits to Maui United Way, Maui Food Bank, and the Salvation Army.

Friendship Kitchen

Vietnamese restaurant Friendship Kitchen is serving a special cocktail all week with proceeds going to the Maui Strong Fund. The Tea TiKi is made with whiskey, pho-infused sweet Thai tea, mango tea, and lemon. “Having experienced the paradise Maui and nourished by the harmony in the community there I feel tremendous responsibilities on how I can keep nourishing Maui back and with the loving support from our team,” owner Trang Tan writes on the Instagram post.

FOMO Chicken at Shaku Bar

Pod 28’s fried chicken cart FOMO Chicken will pop up at Shaku Bar for a pig roast on Thursday, August 17 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Plates include roast pig, mac salad, cucumber kimchi, Hawaiian rolls, and rice, costing $18. Profits will be donated to the Maui Strong Fund.

HeyDay x Salt & Straw

CORE doughnut counter HeyDay has teamed up with Salt & Straw to raise funds this week. From August 16 through August 18, HeyDay will serve a pandan cream soda with Salt & Straw vanilla ice cream; all proceeds will be donated to the Maui Relief Fund. On Saturday, August 19, 50 percent of profits from waffle specials will be donated; diners will be able to choose from a cornmeal cheese-bacon rice flour waffle with gochujang honey, a rice flour waffle with brie and fig jam, or an original, ube, or matcha waffle with maple syrup and condensed milk. “It’s been a heavy week for some of the members of our team,” owner Lisa Nguyen writes on the event post. “Some of us have really close ties to Hawaii (some are from Hawaii and/or have family members living there).”

Hina’s Island Grindz

The Southwest Portland food cart is partnering with Taplandia for a fundraiser at the Tigard taphouse on Saturday, August 19 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. or until sold out. The event will include live music and vendors like Paradise Grindz, Island Smoke Meats, and Da Hale.

Oregon AAPI Food & Wine and Our Legacy Harvested

Two Oregon wine organizations are joining forces to host a Maui Relief Wine Tasting Fundraiser at Han Oak on Saturday, August 20. The event will feature food from Kau Kau, Ezell’s Famous Chicken, and Goodies Snack Shop; music by CHO Wines co-founders Dave and Lois Cho; and a mystery wine wall ($25 donation per bottle). Tickets are priced at $55 and are available for three 90-minute time slots, at noon, 2 p.m., and 4 p.m. All proceeds will benefit Hawaii Community Foundation.

Great Notion Brewing

The Portland-based brewery has organized a virtual raffle with all proceeds benefiting the Maui Strong Fund. The brewery will give away a six-bottle set of the brewery’s bourbon barrel-aged stouts and a $50 Great Notion gift card. To enter, folks older than 21 can purchase a $5 raffle ticket and comment on the Instagram post.

Ka ʻAha Lahui O ʻOlekona

The Oregon and Southwest Washington chapter of the Association of Hawaiian Civic Clubs is accepting gift cards to Costco, Target, and Safeway, which will be sent to the Maui Fire Department. Drop off locations are Kama’aina in Happy Valley, Ō the Bake Shop in Gresham, and the Kalo Alohā Resource and Community Center in Beaverton.

John’s Marketplace

The beer store has started a GoFundMe, which will benefit Ka Hale A Ke Ola Homeless Resource Centers, a nonprofit in Lahaina.