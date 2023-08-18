An Upcoming Pizzeria Hopes to Popularize Naples-Style Folded Pizza in Portland

Every time we think Portland has reached peak pizza, it seems the city’s chefs are out to prove us wrong. Decades ago, it seemed like the only distinction between pizzas was thin or thick crust; today, numerous styles have proliferated — perhaps, in part, because the Pacific Northwest doesn’t have its own distinctive style. So, Portland style has become bringing other styles to the city: Chicago, Detroit, Neapolitan, Sicilian, tavern... the list goes on.

This fall, Chris Flanagan — a former chef at bygone Portland restaurants Tabla and Ten-01 — and his wife Maya Setton will open a pizzeria specializing in Neapolitan pizza with a twist. During the day, they’ll hand portafoglio, or “wallet-style” folded pizzas, out of a takeout window at the former Pizzicato location on East Burnside Street. By night, the restaurant will serve regular Neapolitan pizzas, wood-fired small bites, and Italian wines. The couple was inspired to start Grana, which began doing pop-ups in 2022, after seeing Rick Steves eat a portafoglio on Rick Steves in Italy. Flanagan quickly turned serious, taking classes through the Associazione Verace Pizza Napoletana. Grana PDX will open on October 14 (pending its oven delivery) at 2811 East Burnside Street.

Flying Fish invites the public to an oyster shucking competition

Put your oyster shucking skills to the test at Flying Fish Company’s oyster shucking competition, which will pit members of the public against the seafood shack’s staff shuckers. The event’s $30 entry fee includes one dozen oysters and the chance to win prizes. Interested parties can purchase a ticket/sign up here. The competition will take place on Sunday, August 27 from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Migration Brewing is popping up at a downtown office building this month

Beer drinkers can head to Migration Brewing’s pop-up at the Wells Fargo Center downtown Tuesdays through Thursdays through the end of August. The temporary taproom is located on the newly renovated first floor and is pouring beers from 10 taps, alongside canned cocktails and food from Addy’s Sandwich Bar. The brewery also reopened its rooftop beer deck at the Canvas building across from Providence Park last month.