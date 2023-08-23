Carts on Foster Is No More. Where Have Its Food Carts Landed?

Affordable dining in Southeast Portland suffered a setback in August when food cart owners at the popular Carts on Foster pod learned that the lot would abruptly close. According to KGW, the pod’s ownership decided not to renew their lease, giving some carts three weeks of notice or less to relocate. About half of the carts have found new homes so far, including standouts Bari, Year of the Fish, and LoRell’s Chicken Shack, though many are still scrambling to find a pod. Below, we’ve compiled the new locations of several of the Carts on Foster vendors; this piece will be updated with more locations as they roll in.

Bari Food Cart

Portland panzerotti lovers will be relieved to learn that the beloved Bari Food Cart is already up and running at the Piedmont Station pod on Northeast Killingsworth.

Style: Italian street food

Go-to order: Vegetariano panzerotti

New location: 625 NE Killingsworth St.

Fresh n’ Funky

This popular comfort food cart opened at the Heist pod in Woodstock a few weeks before the Carts on Foster closure announcement, making for a smooth transition to the nearby southeast neighborhood.

Style: American street food classics

Go-to order: Sausage and pepper sandwich

New location: 4727 SE Woodstock Blvd.

LoRell’s Chicken Shack

LoRell’s owner Darell Preston has been recovering from a deeply unsettling assault in June perpetrated by a white man who Preston says was hurling racial slurs. The incident left him bloodied and bruised and his family seeking answers around the attack and subsequent investigation. Despite that disturbing incident, he’s shown resilience in the face of Carts on Foster’s sudden closure, relocating to the bustling Rose City Food Park pod on Northeast Sandy.

Style: Fried chicken wings and tenders

Go-to order: Flex basket

New location: 5235 NE Sandy Blvd.

Mumbo Gumbo

The stellar New Orleans-style local chain Mumbo Gumbo is heading east of Foster-Powell, landing at Southeast 82nd’s Collective Oregon Eateries (CORE) indoor-outdoor pod.

Style: Louisiana cuisine

Go-to order: The Trinity

New location: 3612 SE 82nd Ave.

Shawarma Station

Foster-Powell’s loss is downtown’s gain, as Shawarma Station sets up shop in the new Midtown Beer Garden on Southwest Harvey Milk.

Style: Mediterranean street food

Go-to order: Kofta kabab pita

New location: 433 SW Harvey Milk St.

Year of the Fish

Foster-Powell fish and chips lovers can breathe a sigh of relief — Year of the Fish is staying near the neighborhood, scooting its trailer over to Southeast 82nd’s Eastport Food Center.

Style: Fish and chips

Go-to order: Halibut and chips

New location: 3905 SE 82nd Ave.

The Rest

As of publication, Pop’z Place, Road Runner Barbecue, the Egg Carton, CoKiea’s Kitchen, Mojo’s Rainbow Hawaiian, Juanita’s Mexican Food, Toune’s Yakisoba Food Cart, and Java Rising have yet to secure new locations. Marty’s Sandwich Depot has transitioned to event catering. Lady Latke has permanently closed.