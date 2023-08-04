 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tanaka’s Katsu Sandwiches Will Arrive in Gresham This Winter

Plus, Starbucks Workers United hosts a public protest, and more news to know

by Janey Wong
A variety of halved sandwiches on plates.
Katsu sandwiches from Tanaka.
Tanaka

The all-day katsu sandwich shop Tanaka has announced plans for a third location in Gresham. The 1,250 square-foot shop will open at Alta Civic Station, a residential and retail complex, this winter. Aside from its sandwiches, the bakery also makes a breadth of Japanese pastries, like yuzu cake rolls, matcha opera cakes, and shiro miso croissants to pair with coffee drinks made from a custom Good Coffee blend.

More imminently, Tanaka will open its Tigard location on August 18. Tanaka’s west side expansion, part of a $35 million overhaul of Bridgeport Village, was first revealed in June. The restaurant’s Portland location opened in summer 2022 by the team behind Afuri; its sister restaurant, Kushikatsu Tanaka, opened in Tokyo in 2008.

Starbucks Workers United’s bus tour stages a protest at Pioneer Square

Starbucks Workers United (SWU), a union of Starbucks workers across the country, will stop in Portland today during its bus tour. The tour’s objective is to mobilize workers into action as SWU continues to bargain with the coffee corporation for a contract and “demand the right to organize free from intimidation...and union busting tactics.” The protest will take place at 1 p.m. today at Pioneer Courthouse Square; community allies are welcome. In a press release, SWU cites Oregon as the state with the “highest density of organized stores in the nation,” with 29 unionized stores.

Popular dessert shops are offering an ice cream stamp card for August

Holler Treats, Kate’s Ice Cream, Nico’s Ice Cream, and Zuckercreme have banded together to create a scoop stamp card. For the month of August, diners can visit any of the participating shops to acquire a stamp. Once cards are completed and submitted, cardholders will be entered to win a grand prize of $25 gift certificates from each shop and a three-month pint of the month subscription from Holler Treats. The partnership intends to raise money for JoyRx, a children’s cancer nonprofit.

