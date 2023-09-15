Din Tai Fung Will Open Its Downtown Portland Dumpling Palace September 28

International dumpling chain Din Tai Fung — once called the home of the “world’s greatest dumplings” — will open its second Oregon location this month, the first in Portland proper. Din Tai Fung’s Pioneer Place location will begin serving its xiao long bao, spicy pork wontons, and pork chop fried rice on September 28.

Din Tai Fung first announced plans to open its new location in 2022, an 11,355 square-foot space on the lower floor of the mall. A press release indicates the restaurant will feature “warm woods,” “vibrant wall tiles,” and “intricate screen patterns.” The restaurant will serve standards found at all Din Tai Fung locations, including a wide array of dumplings, wontons, noodles, and Taiwanese dishes. The chain is perhaps best known for its xiao long bao, famously made globally with 18 folds. The restaurant’s bar will offer cocktails like pear-lychee martinis.

In 1958, Din Tai Fung first opened as a cooking oil business in Taiwan, eventually transforming into a dumpling and noodle spot in 1972. Over the next 50 years, it expanded globally: The company now runs 170 locations in 13 countries, with 13 restaurants across the United States as well as forthcoming locations in places like Downtown Disney and New York. It once won a Michelin star for its location in Hong Kong, though it’s currently listed as a Bib Gourmand, the guide’s lower-ranked designation for inexpensive, but noteworthy restaurants. Din Tai Fung opened its first Oregon location in 2018, within the Washington Square mall.

Din Tai Fung Pioneer Square will open at 700 SW 5th Avenue, Suite 1040.