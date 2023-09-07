A Travel-Themed All-Day Cafe Is Coming to the Ace Hotel Next Year

The Ace Hotel will get a new tenant in early 2024. A new all-day cafe called Stone’s Throw will take over the vacant space previously occupied by Clyde Common, the Oregonian’s Michael Russell reports.

Stone’s Throw comes from the Submarine Hospitality (Ava Gene’s, Tusk), the Joshua McFadden-co-founded restaurant group, which, along with the Ace, was acquired by the local investment firm Sortis Holdings. Chef John Bissell — whose resume includes executive chef at Oak in Boulder, CO and a stint at Los Angeles’ buzzy Hippo — was part of the reopening team at Ava Gene’s and will head up the new Submarine project.

The restaurant will transition from counter service by day to full-service for dinner and draw inspiration from international travel, specifically “the vignettes we experience along the way at airport kiosks [and] train stations,” as Bissell describes. For instance, downtown workers who stop in during the day will find a selection of hand-held menu items and grab-and-go sandwiches that mimic ones eaten abroad, from a Roman-inspired eggplant and romesco sandwich on focaccia to sandwiches on house-baked milk bread, like those found in Japanese convenience stores.

Dine-in brunch will focus on light fare in the form of raw, cold, or frozen dishes. The dinner menu is still in the development phase, but Bissell will follow a thread of “nostalgic American cuisine” built around house-made bread and pasta.

“Where we’re located, we’re really just a stone’s throw away from the entire world,” Bissell told the Oregonian. “From Portland International Airport, flying to Japan, the Ace Hotel itself as a place where travelers come.”

Previous Ace Hotel tenant Clyde Common, Nate Tilden’s destination bar and restaurant, had a 12-year run in the space before officially calling it quits in January 2022. It is yet to be seen what else might move into the building — Stumptown Coffee plans to vacate its space inside the Ace and will open a new cafe in the nearby 11W building. In December 2022, Kenny and Zuke’s packed up its longtime deli and moved to North Portland.

Stone’s Throw will open at 1014 SW Harvey Milk Street.